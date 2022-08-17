Virtually all of New Hampshire is experiencing some degree of drought this summer. The conditions are worse in the southern part of the state than in the north. Cheshire County is under “moderate” drought, except for the southeastern corner — almost all of Rindge and a portion of Fitzwilliam — which is in “severe” drought.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.