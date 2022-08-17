Virtually all of New Hampshire is experiencing some degree of drought this summer. The conditions are worse in the southern part of the state than in the north. Cheshire County is under “moderate” drought, except for the southeastern corner — almost all of Rindge and a portion of Fitzwilliam — which is in “severe” drought.
The same is true of Hillsborough County — the drought conditions are worse in the southern and eastern parts of that county. That puts Peterborough in the same “moderate” category as most of Cheshire County. But each of those categories itself includes varying conditions.
Thus, Peterborough officials last week implemented water restrictions that communities closer to the Connecticut River aren’t yet eyeing.
Peterborough has restricted lawn watering to morning hours on alternating days and is banning residents from filling swimming pools and washing cars and boats at home. Individuals not complying with the limitations face fines of up to $500 per day of non-compliance, potential suspension of water services and other civil penalties.
Asked by Sentinel staff writer Tom Benoit, officials in Keene and, by extension, Swanzey — which uses Keene’s water system and thus follows its lead on use — said no such restrictions are planned. Keene Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said water levels are near normal this year in the Elm City.
That’s good news for Keene, though it could change pretty quickly. While often summer groundwater levels get their start with the spring’s runoff of melted snowpack, the amount of rain, average temperatures and changing topography can also play into the equation.
The statewide drought conditions this year are considered a rapid-onset drought. The state moved into moderate and severe drought within a few weeks of developing abnormally dry conditions, N.H. Public Radio reported last week. The state has received between 50 percent and 75 percent of normal precipitation over the past few months, Mary Stampone, New Hampshire’s state climatologist, told NHPR.
As one response, the state Department of Environmental Services has introduced an assistance program to provide short-term relief and help cover costs of repairing or replacing wells affected by the drought. The program, Water Assistance for Natural Disaster Impacts to Low-Income Residential Well Owners, or WAND, will help pay low-income residents for projects to replace wells, connect to municipal water supplies, or even to buy bottled water.
Why step in like that? Because water is a resource we can’t live without, both on an industrial scale and a personal one. And while it may at times appear infinite, it is, in fact, an increasingly scarce resource. Lessening water use is always a good idea, and under even mild drought conditions, it’s something everyone should already be doing, without having cities and towns force the issue.
Seth MacLean, Peterborough’s director of public works, offered a few tips that ought to be habit at all times, such as turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth; running dishwashers and washing machines only when they are full; upgrading older bath fixtures and toilets in favor of low-flow models; and looking for leaks in toilets or pipes.
Such steps not only help conserve water in the large picture, they also ease homeowners’ utility bills month to month. So even if you don’t feel like taking extra steps to help the environment or your community, you should, if only to assist your own bottom line.
