The devil is in the details, the saying goes. And a report last week by The Sentinel’s Monadnock Health Reporting Lab highlights just how important those details will be to making basic preventive dental care more widely available to adults in New Hampshire through Medicaid reimbursement.
Dental health care has for too long been considered outside other types of general medical treatment when it comes to health insurance. That’s not only had a serious impact on those who lack means to access it, but also taxed the health care system and the overall economy. Put simply, because oral disease and conditions are often associated with other health problems, dental health care is integral to overall health. Also, lack of access to it can result in challenges in seeking and keeping jobs. That’s a concern to both those suffering from dental conditions and employers struggling to find and retain workers. And it’s an economic burden leading to costlier health care, with a 2015 New Hampshire report showing that tooth pain was the second most common reason for hospital emergency room visits.
Despite this, New Hampshire is one of only nine states not providing even basic preventive dental coverage to adults on Medicaid — single persons earning less than $18,075 and two-person households earning under $24,353 annually. Instead, the state limits adult coverage to only extractions and certain other acute conditions. That will be changing in April 2023, thanks to legislation enacted this year that will expand adult Medicaid benefits to include a range of preventive, diagnostic and other basic services. The state estimates some 88,000 adults will be eligible, and experience in other states suggests as many as 20,000 may seek care in the first year.
So far, so good. But making the benefit available does not by itself improve access, because access is possible only if there are adequate numbers of providers. And that’s where the details might become devilish.
Currently, there are three principal factors that deter dentists from accepting Medicaid patients: low reimbursement rates, the accompanying paperwork and other administrative burdens, and the scheduling challenges that result from patients with inconsistent work schedules or lacking paid leave or reliable transportation to keep appointments. Addressing all three will be important if the enhanced Medicaid benefit is to be in fact beneficial, not only for individual patients, but also for the prospect of the proactive preventive care reducing overall cost.
Fortunately, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services recognizes that and is planning some steps. Dr. Sarah Finne, the department’s Medicaid dental director, said the state is raising reimbursement rates to be on par with the national average — though that’s only 53.3 percent of the average private insurance reimbursement for adults — and is in the process of selecting an administrator for the program. And there are separate initiatives being looked at by the state and dental care advocates that may result in administrative and transportation support, though whether those might take shape by April is unclear.
These are all promising, but with only 16 percent of the state’s dentists currently accepting Medicaid patients, details of at least the Medicaid reimbursement rates and program administration are critical to assuring enough others do so to serve the expected need. In speaking with The Sentinel, Drs. Steve Hoffman of Keene’s Dental Health Works, one of the region’s few dental providers currently accepting Medicaid patients, and Thomas Filip of Keene’s Noble Dental, which is weighing doing so, both said they’ll need to see those details before deciding how they’ll be able to respond to the new Medicaid adult dental benefit.
Earlier this summer, a senior workforce recruiter for the Bi-State Primary Care Association, which serves New Hampshire and Vermont, told N.H. Bulletin many dentists “really have great intentions and want to do right by the community.” But, she added, taking on Medicaid patients “can be intimidating.” Extending the preventive care benefit to adults on Medicaid is an important first step toward bringing dental care coverage in line with overall health care coverage. Let’s hope sufficient details are ironed out to ensure meaningful access to it come April.
