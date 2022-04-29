In a welcome step forward for achieving greater transparency in law enforcement, the state’s Supreme Court last week continued its dismantling of an arbitrary wall that has long shielded investigations of police misconduct from public scrutiny.
In a unanimous decision, the court ruled there is a significant public interest in disclosure of an Upper Valley town’s investigation into a former police officer’s conduct and upheld a lower court order that the investigation report be released.
For many years, any public interest in police records of an officer’s misconduct was thwarted simply because they were internal investigative files and, under a 1993 ruling, categorically exempt from disclosure under the state’s Right-to-Know law. In a climate of greater understanding of the need for public transparency about law enforcement generally, the court has, over the past couple of years, revisited whether allowing internal investigative files and certain other law enforcement records to be automatically exempt from disclosure is consistent with the Right-to-Know law’s stated purpose “to ensure both the greatest possible access to the actions, discussions and records of all public bodies, and their accountability to the people.”
In a pair of 2020 decisions, the court ruled that it is not and overruled its 1993 precedent. Instead, the court mandated that, where there is a privacy interest being asserted, the public interest in disclosure be weighed against the individual’s privacy interest. It’s a commonsense approach that now recognizes the public’s interest in learning the results of investigations of police and other public officials’ alleged wrongdoing and how those investigations are conducted. And that interest exists whether the investigations cast a favorable or unfavorable light on the conduct.
The 2020 rulings have led, among other things, to recent public disclosures of extensive portions of the so-called Laurie List of law enforcement officers with potential credibility issues. This has also served to make public meaningful concerns about how the list is being maintained and whether some officers should not have been placed on it.
Last week, the Supreme Court made quite clear how strong it views the public’s interest to be in investigative reports of police conduct. The case involved the investigation of alleged misconduct by former Canaan police officer Samuel Provenza, stemming from his 2017 arrest of a resident during a traffic stop. The driver claimed Provenza used excessive force, and she ended up being taken away in an ambulance with a knee injury that required two surgeries. Provenza denied using excessive force, and the driver was acquitted of resisting arrest but convicted of disobeying an officer. The town later commissioned an independent investigation and eventually paid $160,000 to settle an excessive-force lawsuit brought by the driver. The Valley News sought disclosure of the investigation report, and Provenza, now a state trooper, sought to block its release, arguing his privacy interest in the report outweighed the public interest.
The court’s unanimous opinion, written by Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, who joined the high court since the 2020 decisions, makes clear how minimal the privacy concerns Provenza raised are when the governmental information relates to public officers performing public service. The town’s report “does not reveal intimate details of Provenza’s life,” the court concluded, but only “information relating to his conduct as a government employee performing his official duties and interacting with a member of the public.” Against this privacy interest — which the court ruled “not weighty” — is the public’s “substantial interest in information about what its government is up to ... as well as in knowing whether a government investigation is comprehensive and accurate.” With such a “significant” public interest in disclosure, the court upheld the report’s release.
Far too often, public officials, including in law enforcement, have relied on claimed privacy concerns in resisting sharing public information with the public. Under the Supreme Court’s ruling, simply contending an investigative report into official conduct is nothing more than a personnel matter will no longer cut it. As the court observed in quoting favorably from a Wisconsin appellate court ruling, a person who “becomes a law enforcement officer ... should expect that his or her conduct will be subject to greater scrutiny. That is the nature of the job.” State and municipal officials should also take note the same reasoning applies to investigations relating to any public official.