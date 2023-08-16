As the debate over student loan debt and the high cost of college continues in Washington, D.C., the New Hampshire community college system is advancing programs that benefit both the student and the community.
Thanks to an injection of federal money, the community college system’s ApprenticeshipNH program plans to expand apprenticeship opportunities for students.
This is great news for those who are hesitant to commit — financially and otherwise — to a four-year college degree. And it’s especially helpful to those who want to change careers but still need to earn a paycheck.
This program tacitly recognizes that attending a four-year college is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. In pushing bachelor’s degrees for all, the nation has saddled some students for whom that wasn’t a good fit with debilitating debt, while leaving an extreme shortage of workers in the skilled trades and certain other fields.
The ApprenticeshipNH program, whose motto is “Earn As You Learn,” allows students to learn on the job, get paid and receive classroom instruction to earn certification in various fields. The program is funded by U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration grants.
The recent $3.2 million federal grant will help the Community College System of New Hampshire maintain and expand apprenticeship opportunities in the trades, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, clean energy, education, health care and more, The Sentinel reported Aug. 12.
The goal is to increase the number of participants in paid apprenticeships from 2,800 to 3,500. According to the ApprenticeshipNH website, there are 348 active apprenticeships and 66 registered apprenticeship programs in the program’s western hub, which includes Cheshire County. The program’s business partners in the region include Dartmouth Health, Smiths Medical and Teleflex.
This program benefits not only the students but also participating employers. Program manager Anne Banks told Sentinel reporter Rick Green that the apprenticeship program helps employers “build a talent pipeline.”
John Knorr, regional coordinator for the program’s western and northern hubs, said he has been working to expand apprenticeship opportunities in Cheshire County. “You come out with no debt and a really good-paying job,” Knorr pointed out, “so it’s really kind of a win-win.”
The federal boost to the apprenticeship program comes on the heels of two other welcome developments: a tuition freeze and a new need-based tuition assistance program at New Hampshire community colleges.
The Promise Program, announced in July, will help pay tuition at New Hampshire community colleges for students enrolled in courses that are part of an academic degree or certificate program. For those who qualify financially, the program will pay the balance of the cost of tuition at a New Hampshire community college after grants, scholarships and other aid are deducted.
The program is offered at all seven of the state’s community colleges, including River Valley Community College’s branch located on the Keene State College campus.
The unveiling of the Promise Program came just two weeks after the college system announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 school year — the fifth straight year the system has held tuition at $215 per credit. This is a bargain compared to the $1,642 average cost per credit at private four-year colleges in the U.S., as reported by Lending Tree.
For students who just want a leg up in life without paying an arm and a leg, the Community College System of New Hampshire is doing its level best to provide the opportunity.
