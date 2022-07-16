In May, a Bay State man was sentenced for his role in “grandparent” scams in 2020, one of which targeted an elderly Keene resident. Keene police arrested him in 2020 as he attempted to pick up $32,000 in cash from an 85-year-old Keene man who had been contacted by someone claiming to be a lawyer for his grandson, who needed money to get out of a jam involving a car crash. The man handed over $18,000, so the scammers hit him up again, seeking another $32,000. When the Keene man tried to withdraw the funds from his bank, an employee questioned why he needed such a large sum of money and informed him he was likely being scammed, according to court documents. The bank manager contacted the man’s grandchild and learned he had not been in an accident or arrested, documents state, then alerted Keene police. Had the bank employee not been suspicious, and conscientious enough to follow through, the resident might have lost even more.
What the employee couldn’t do was withhold the money until the story could be verified.
A new law in New Hampshire will help with that.
There are many people willing to take advantage of anyone gullible, trusting or vulnerable enough to buy into a false promise of a coming windfall, crisis for loved ones or strangers — or even the threat of a looming hardship for themselves. Among them, our elderly population is a too-frequent target. It might be that they’re becoming forgetful or have a harder time thinking through the ramifications of a scam. They may be more trusting. They may be lonely or sentimental, or not be well-versed in new technologies that enable scammers to access their information or accounts.
Whatever the case, it’s well-documented seniors are sought out by fraudsters, who are often successful.
“Sadly, many of the aforementioned crimes were perpetrated by those entrusted with the care and protection of older and vulnerable adults,” said Jennifer A. Delaney, associate state director of advocacy for AARP NH. The average loss in such cases was $57,800, she said, adding that older Americans lose about $4.8 billion a year to financial abuse. Her comments came in written testimony supporting Senate Bill 385 earlier this year
That bill was signed into law last week. Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, one of its primary sponsors, said the measure allows financial institutions to place a temporary hold on the disbursement of funds if they suspect someone may be taking advantage of a customer. Under the measure, fund dispersal can be delayed for up to 15 business days. The delay can be extended with a court order. The bill is meant to protect people 65 and older and other adults who may be vulnerable because of physical, mental or emotional issues. It also holds banks harmless for delays due to good-faith efforts to protect customers.
Scams come in a great variety of forms, but eventually, they require access to funds. That can occur by duping the victim into withdrawing the funds, or by gaining access through stolen information.
Last Thursday — the same day The Sentinel’s Rick Green reported on the signing of SB 385 — reporter Ryan Spencer wrote about a data breach that exposed the personal and financial information of thousands of area residents who’ve used Keene’s ambulance service. And in 2020, more than 5,000 accounts paying the City of Keene were compromised by a breach at a firm that does data processing for Mascoma Bank. This stuff happens, and every bit of information a scammer has access to — financial or personal — can help them defraud someone.
We’d like to think that if economic inequity weren’t so prevalent in our nation, and state, then people hoping to better their financial situation wouldn’t be so willing to go along with the myriad scams, frauds and cons being pulled every day. But that would in itself be naïve.
So, we look to professionals to help protect us, and to lawmakers to help make that possible. In this case, Hunt, legislators of both parties and the governor responded.
