This Labor Day in New Hampshire was one of the more politically charged in recent memory.
We’ve noted in the past that the day is among the most laid-back of holidays, with no religious or ideological grounding. Often called a “forgotten holiday,” merely capping a long weekend of beach-going and barbecuing to signal the end of the summer, Labor Day was established as an official federal holiday in 1894 to honor America’s labor movement and to recognize the worker’s contribution to the economic strength of the nation — hardly a divisive proposition. But these days, anything of note can become a loaded notion.
Many American workers now feel the country has let them down.
Ahead of the holiday weekend this year, demonstrators gathered outside the Statehouse in Concord to decry the state’s lack of a minimum wage, address labor shortages and call for policies to support workers, according to a Concord Monitor report.
This is part of a new American labor movement, driven by workers who seek sanity in work-life balance and wages that keep up with inflation — employees fatigued by working longer and harder, only to find themselves barely able to make a living while corporations and top executives rake in record profits.
“American labor has raised the nation’s standard of living and contributed to the greatest production the world has ever known,” according to a statement on the U.S. Department of Labor website, “and the labor movement has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy. It is appropriate, therefore, that the nation pays tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom, and leadership — the American worker.”
Paying lip service to appreciation of the American worker one day out of the year is clearly not getting the job done. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, employers called the shots: demanding that employees continually go “above and beyond” even as their wages stagnated. Many companies would like to return to pre-pandemic practices, but employees are balking.
Dissatisfaction with pay and benefits, job security and working conditions has led more U.S. workers to decide the best way to get what they want is through collective bargaining, according to an April article in The Harvard Gazette. A recent Gallup poll shows that public approval of worker unions in the U.S. stands at 71 percent, the highest in 57 years.
The pandemic laid bare many inequities in the workplace, notably between working mothers and other employees, and placed in sharp relief the growing gap between haves and have-nots. Many workers are fed up, so in addition to joining unions they are “quietly quitting” by shutting off the laptop at 5 p.m., refusing company demands to return to the office, or leaving jobs altogether. There’s more to life than feeding the maw of corporate and shareholder greed, workers have found.
New Hampshire ranks 28th in the nation for working conditions, according to the Best States to Work Index compiled by Oxfam America. The ranking is based on factors such as wages, policies and workers’ right to unionize.
Setting a minimum wage above the federal rate of $7.25 per hour is a good place to start in making New Hampshire a better place for employees. “We see that too many Granite Staters are working full time and yet they’re living in poverty,” Terie Norelli, a former speaker of the N.H. House of Representatives and now an ambassador for Oxfam America, said at Thursday’s rally at the Statehouse.
Every other New England state has a minimum wage that’s at least $5 higher than New Hampshire’s, according to the Concord Monitor report. In neighboring Massachusetts, the minimum wage is $14.25; in Vermont, it’s $12.55; and in Maine, $12.75 per hour.
Those wages typically aren’t sufficient to earn a living, though. They wouldn’t be enough to make ends meet in New Hampshire, where, according to MIT’s living-wage calculator, a living wage for a single adult with no children is $17.32 an hour. And many New Hampshire employers are finding they cannot hire people willing to work for less than that. For a family of four, the minimum “livable” income is about $37 an hour.
The three best states in which to work — Oregon, California and Washington — have strong minimum wages and paid leave, according to the Oxfam rankings. Oregon’s minimum wage, for example, is between $12.50 and $14.75 per hour, depending on location (mainly rural versus urban).
The three worst states in which to work — North Carolina, Mississippi and Georgia — all have a minimum wage stuck at the federal level of $7.25 like New Hampshire. None mandates paid leave, and all have so-called “right to work” laws that have been shown to deter union membership.
New Hampshire ranks 11th in right to organize, according to Oxfam, 23rd in worker protection and 34th in wage policy. If it wants to attract workers amid the current labor shortage, the state will have to, well, work a bit harder.
