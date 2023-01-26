There has been a great hoot and howl over the city’s plans to add to the infrastructure work necessary to maintain downtown water, sewer and broadband service. It’s great that so many people in Keene — and even beyond — are invested and interested in the project and what it might mean for the city’s future, but it seems a good deal of that interest is based on misunderstanding the plans put forward by the city’s project steering committee and its consultant.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.