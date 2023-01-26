There has been a great hoot and howl over the city’s plans to add to the infrastructure work necessary to maintain downtown water, sewer and broadband service. It’s great that so many people in Keene — and even beyond — are invested and interested in the project and what it might mean for the city’s future, but it seems a good deal of that interest is based on misunderstanding the plans put forward by the city’s project steering committee and its consultant.
The initial project, in the works since 2017, includes replacing water lines dating back to the 1890s, sewer lines, broadband service and upgrading sidewalks. Of the estimated more than $7 million cost, 75 percent will be for that original work replacing underground infrastructure, the city says. Ostensibly, the vast bulk of disruption to the area, and to nearby businesses, will be because of that work, too.
But the majority of the commotion over the project has been because of proposed plans to change the Central Square area. The square is the centerpiece of what many locals consider the quintessential New England downtown. Keene takes a lot of pride in its downtown, from its claim of once having the widest paved Main Street to the many, many photos of Central Square at the head of that street — the trees, statue, bandstand and fountain backed by the white steeple of the United Church of Christ of Keene. One contingent of those opposing the plan even dubbed itself Save our Square.
There’s much still to be debated regarding the plans recommended by the steering committee. But as was explained in a Sentinel FAQ and in plans available on the city’s website, those picturesque views aren’t going anywhere. According to the plan developed for the committee by Stantec, the consultant, the signature elements of the common would all remain the same. In fact, the common would be expanded considerably, making it a larger and safer gathering space.
That’s not to say some things wouldn’t change. For starters, if the plan were adopted, the roadway between the common and the church would be closed to vehicles and become part of the common, with the potential addition of farmers market space. This would actually make the most dangerous part of Central Square safer, as vehicles would no longer come speeding around from Main Street to find pedestrians trying to cross in front of the church or cars backing out of spaces in front of The Stage and other businesses.
What definitely needs more explanation is the effect of a planned roundabout at the Roxbury/West crossing that would steer traffic in a new configuration past the common. How will pedestrians manage to safely cross that area without traffic signals stopping vehicles?
Also, the council needs to address the loss of some parking spaces at the top of Main Street and Central Square. And businesses around Central Square need to have a clear explanation of how the plans would affect them — both during construction and after.
Efforts to make clear exactly what’s in the plan — or not — need to be stepped up, if letters The Sentinel has received and social media and radio call-in comments are any indication. One example: The proposal does not include bike lanes along Main Street, though some had advocated for that. Clearly, whether due to a lack of communication or the presence of miscommunication, not everyone speaking about the plan publicly actually knows what it entails.
The plan is available at https://engagestantec.mysocialpinpoint.com/keene-downtown-infrastructure. And a quick overview is available in a video https://keenenh.gov/public-works/news/downtown-improvements-project-informational-update that’s been available on YouTube and the city’s website since Jan. 12. Two more public sessions are slated to discuss the plans. Anyone interested in or concerned by the project should make a point of attending on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. at the Keene Public Library or Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at Keene High School.
As for the process, there’s been discord among city councilors over this project. Normally all public projects are sent to the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee before returning to the full council with that panel’s recommendation. For reasons that aren’t really clear, this project is so far being treated differently, with the steering committee of councilors, business owners and residents doing the first vetting. Some MSFI members have criticized that approach, though Mayor George Hansel says he’s open to whatever process the council chooses.
We hope that process is transparent and takes into consideration what an informed public wants, and that it avoids the sort of petty positioning that seems to be simmering among the city’s governing body.
Finally, we offer this perspective: Significant changes to Keene’s downtown have been made a number of times, including to Central Square. It’s fair — even essential — to argue the pros and cons, but keeping in mind that even the name “Central Square” has long been a misnomer that stems from previous changes in the roadway layout and needs of the community, it’s best to remember that all things evolve. The question at hand is whether the proposed evolution is what’s best for the city.
