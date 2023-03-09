Cats were very much in the news last week, highlighting the differences in how people think of, and treat, their pets and prompting a short list of do’s and don’ts.
In a much-read story last Tuesday by reporter Rick Green, Keene resident John DiBernardo told a cautionary tale about losing his family cat, Mr. Pickles. He had, with his wife, Patsy, penned a letter to the editor on the topic that ran in the Feb. 18-19 edition of The Sentinel.
The DiBernardos’ story is one that might happen to any pet owner. Mr. Pickles, an outdoor cat, went missing for about two weeks before a neighbor told them the cat had been brought to the Monadnock Humane Society by someone else in the neighborhood. The family contacted the humane society, only to find the cat had already been rehomed to another family. The humane society reached out to the new owners, but they opted to keep the cat.
Any pet owner can imagine the emotional swing of finding a missing pet had been brought to a shelter, rather than falling victim to a predator or car or some other fatal mishap, and then being told yes, the cat’s fine: it’s just not yours anymore.
In last week’s story, DiBernardo was calm and somewhat philosophical, though he did share a number of family photos with Mr. Pickles and note how heartbroken his granddaughter, especially, is to have lost the cat.
In the previous letter, the DiBernardos expressed a bit more outrage, both at the humane society for so quickly moving the cat to a new family and at that family for not returning Mr. Pickles (presumably renamed now) when it became clear what happened.
We suspect many readers might share a degree of that outrage. It is indeed an unfortunate tale. And a somewhat murky one. The DiBernardos insist Mr. Pickles had identifying tags, but the humane society says the cat had none when turned in. Did someone remove them or did the cat shed them along the way?
For a family in the DeBernardos’ situation, the lessons are clear. Do call the humane society as soon as your pet goes missing. And keep trying until you reach them. Stray pets are often brought there by neighbors or the police. Getting ahold of a staffer is a far better way to check than browsing online, as helpful as those message boards may be. The DiBernardos say they called — hours after their cat was rehomed, and that they tried a couple of times to stop in, but at times when the shelter was closed.
Better still, don’t rely on tags to verify ownership. Do microchip your pet. It’s inexpensive — the humane society advertises it for $20 — non-injurious, and it will ensure everyone involved knows where the pet belongs.
Coincidentally, Green also wrote about a different cat-related topic last week in his role as The Sentinel’s Statehouse reporter: a bill that would ban anyone from declawing a cat, except in the case of medical necessity (such as an existing or recurring illness, infection, disease, injury or abnormal condition in the claw).
House Bill 231 was proposed by Republican Rep. Mike Bordes of Laconia. With House Environment and Agriculture Committee members deadlocked, 9-9, on the bill last Tuesday, it was sent to the House without a clear recommendation.
On the surface, the bill ought to be a no-brainer. Declawing cats is not a harmless process, regardless of how competent the veterinarian is. It requires the amputation of the last bone on each of a cat’s toes, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, which notes the procedure puts the animal at risk for lingering pain and surgical complications.
Moreover, it leaves the animal mostly defenseless. As natural predators, cats rely on their claws for everything from climbing and traction to defense and eating. Keene veterinarian Dr. Sabrina Estabrook-Russett told the committee, in a letter, that there’s evidence that declawing can also lead to lameness, arthritis and behavioral problems.
The state Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association oppose the bill, not because they favor declawing, but because it would hold vets alone accountable. They would be fined $500 or more if found to have declawed a cat for cosmetic reasons or convenience in keeping or handling the cat.
New Hampshire veterinarians shouldn’t be put in that spot, we agree, but neither should they be performing a declawing procedure — onychectomy, partial or complete phalangectomy, or tendonectomy — except in cases where the health of the cat itself is at risk.
Those who seek the company of cats as pets need to accept the whole package and be prepared to accommodate them. Cats scratch. They can damage furniture or even, sometimes, leave bloody stripes in an arm or leg. But that’s the deal. Dogs can bite, but no one is removing their teeth to “make them a better pet.”
The “Do” here is for the Legislature: Do pass HB 231 as long as it’s assured medical practitioners won’t be held liable for procedures that were necessary for the cat’s health. And to prospective cat owners: Don’t get one if you’re not prepared to deal with some scratching along the way. It’s what cats do.
