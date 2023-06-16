The recent disclosure that Mike Tollett had been disciplined for using excessive force during his time as a Winchester police lieutenant before being promoted to the town’s police chief raises troubling questions, certainly about the ongoing pattern of Winchester officials to keep secret key decisions and information about the town’s police, but — of even more wide-reaching consequence — as to whether public officials making law enforcement hiring decisions lack sufficient access to necessary background information about those they’re hiring.
The circumstances giving rise to these questions were detailed in a report for The Sentinel last weekend by contributing writer Paul Cuno-Booth. In 2015, then-Winchester police chief Gary Phillips recommended Tollett be suspended for two weeks without pay for slapping in the face, with an open hand, an arrested person who was securely handcuffed behind the back. Making the situation worse, Phillips wrote, Tollett was at the time a lieutenant with supervisory responsibility for police recruits, including for use-of-force training, and struck the handcuffed person in front of green police recruits. Despite the police chief’s recommendation, the selectboard reduced Tollett’s suspension to four days, though minutes of the non-public session do not disclose why.
In 2018, the selectboard picked Tollett to succeed the retiring Phillips as chief. At least three of the five board members at the meeting to appoint him had been at the non-public session three years before to discuss Tollett’s suspension, but neither they nor the two other board members at the time of Tollett’s promotion are commenting on whether the 2015 excessive-force incident was discussed when the decision to name him police chief was made. After Tollett served two years as chief, the selectboard let him go in early 2021, though why it did not renew his contract remains undisclosed.
For all any other town resident knows, the selectboard had very good reasons for overlooking Tollett’s disciplinary record when they promoted him, just as they may well have been justified in letting him go two years later. But who’s to know? Although Winchester residents deserve a better understanding of how and why the selectboard is making critical decisions regarding public safety in the town, they shouldn’t hold their breath. Town officials have a record of keeping residents in the dark about important police department matters, most recently in their refusal to even say how many police officers the town currently has. It’s up to Winchester residents to demand greater transparency of town officials or continue simply to take it on faith their unexplained decisions are sound and in the town’s best interests.
The ramifications from Tollett’s disciplining, though, also reach well beyond Winchester. After he was let go by Winchester, Tollett moved on to Harrisville, where he served a year as police chief before retiring in 2022. Astonishingly, Cuno-Booth’s reporting found, town officials there say the background check on Tollett they commissioned turned up no information regarding any allegations against him of using excessive force, nor did they learn of them at any time while he was the town’s police chief.
Nor were Harrisville officials aware before hiring Tollett that he was already on New Hampshire’s Laurie List — officially, the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule — which lists police officers whose past conduct involving such matters as excessive force or truthfulness might call into question their credibility in court. Instead, the current selectboard chair said in a statement, Harrisville officials learned of Tollett being on the Laurie List only recently, when it was eventually made public as now required by law.
It’s disturbing — perhaps dangerously so — that public officials seeking to hire law enforcement officials may be considering a law-enforcement hire without adequate knowledge of the candidate’s disciplinary record. Equally troubling is that the presence of the candidate on the Laurie List, which is maintained by the Attorney General’s Office, may not be disclosed to prospective employers before that information is required to be made public.
Clearly, the Legislature needs to address the knowledge gaps that prevent municipal and other officials from fully understanding the qualifications and background of those they’re hiring to protect and serve the public.
