NPR ran an eye-opening story Aug. 3 about a breakthrough battery, developed in the U.S. using more than $15 million in taxpayer money and now being manufactured in China because the U.S. Department of Energy allowed the technology and jobs to move overseas. The battery, which took six years to develop, is about the size of a refrigerator, holds enough energy to power a house and can last for decades. A game-changer, it was poised to be the next American success story.
Now, the technology “beyond promise,” as one engineer put it, is in China’s hands. Anyone who thinks China has been “stealing” U.S. trade secrets should consider that we have, in fact, been giving them away every time we contract to manufacture goods overseas, where costs (largely labor) are lower.
We’re now learning the hard way that these lower manufacturing costs may come at a high price.
The pandemic-related shortage of items, including semiconductors that are currently made mostly in Asia, served as a wake-up call for this country. The semiconductor shortage brought automobile production to a standstill and delayed electronics product launches.
Congress recently passed bipartisan legislation to support domestic manufacture of these important computer chips that make things work, from cars to computers and toys to tanks. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a recent PBS news interview the push for U.S. manufacture of semiconductors is a matter of national security.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a London conference last month that China is the “biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security.”
Like the previous presidential administration, the Biden administration has vowed to bring well-paying manufacturing jobs back to America. This may be easier said than done, given the relentless drive to reduce costs to maximize profits, but it’s probably a good idea, especially for items that relate to our national security and stability.
One day after the NPR story broke about the vanadium redox flow battery, The Sentinel ran an encouraging story about the Monadnock Region’s receiving a federal grant for infrastructure improvements that will provide more water to the towns of Jaffrey and Peterborough within the next couple of years.
The $2.3 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant will fund long-planned system upgrades to increase the amount of water these towns can deliver daily, and this will, in turn, allow one of the region’s largest employers, MilliporeSigma, to grow its operation in Jaffrey.
The improved water system, which will include a treatment plant in Jaffrey, is intended to help with shortages experienced during dry seasons while supporting increased demand for economic development and residential growth. In addition to the EDA grant, the $16.3 million project will be paid for with funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the N.H. Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Raimondo said the EDA grant is part of efforts by the Biden administration to support U.S. manufacturers and communities. “This EDA grant will provide the infrastructure that Jaffrey needs to help local businesses expand and create jobs, supporting economic resiliency in the region,” she said.
MilliporeSigma, which in Jaffrey employs more than 1,200 people making filters and membranes for the pharmaceutical industry, needs the additional water capacity to support projected demand. The infrastructure upgrade, expected to be operational in 2024, “ensures there is enough water supply for use in our facilities to meet our growth expectations,” spokesperson Rachel Bloom-Baglin told Sentinel reporter Rick Green.
In December 2020 MilliporeSigma announced a $22 million expansion and upgrade of its Jaffrey facility and the addition of some 275 employees.
In other good news for local manufacturing, EVS Metal announced last week plans to nearly double the size of its production building in Keene. The company, which employs 45 in precision sheet-metal fabrication, expects to create 20 new jobs once the expansion of its production building is complete. General Manager Keith Tuthill told Sentinel reporter Tim Nail the expansion will keep more work in-house instead of outsourcing.
Assuming these companies can recruit the additional employees, this expansion in local manufacturing will not only be an economic boon to the region but will also move the needle toward the country’s goal of becoming less dependent on overseas production, thereby strengthening national security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.