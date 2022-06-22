Last weekend’s inspiring Juneteenth commemoration, following another successful Taste of Keene festival and Art Walk earlier this month, reminds us that the season for downtown events is well underway in Keene. One of the benefits of having a picturesque New England downtown, featuring a wide Main Street and several open squares, is the ability to hold gatherings — festivals, protests, block parties, sidewalk sales; you name it.
Many of these, however, require either permission or outright assistance from the city. Let’s face it: You can hardly have a block party on Main Street without, well, blocking off Main Street. And some events, like the once large-scale Keene Pumpkin Festival, have necessitated detouring traffic away from downtown.
For some events, there are safety, noise and waste considerations, permits for vendors and activities, insurance and myriad other concerns — all of which must be negotiated by sponsoring organizations with city staff and, vitally, approved by the City Council. And, as welcome and worthy of council approval as these events are, the occasional leadership role of councilors in the sponsoring organizations again highlights a shortcoming of the council’s conflict-of-interest rules.
In the case of the Pumpkin Festival, its sponsor, Let It Shine, which successfully reestablished a smaller-scale celebration in recent years, has plans to ramp up the festival a bit. Though board member Michael Giacomo told the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee “we’re not chasing any records this year,” it would definitely be more ambitious than recent versions. Previously, the renewed Pumpkin Festival has been limited mostly to Central Square, and the council has not been particularly keen on allowing vendors and merchants to participate.
But the PLD committee members seemed swayed by Giacomo, as was the full council a week later, to approve plans including closing off parts of downtown and allowing vendors. Both voted unanimously in favor of the expanded festival. And why wouldn’t they accept Giacomo’s pitch? He’s literally one of them. In fact, both Giacomo and Councilor Kate Bosley are Let It Shine board members.
But lest one think: “Hmmm, that seems a little convenient,” Bosley pointed out their participation in both groups poses no conflict because … ah, because the council had just recently updated its Rules of Procedure and the new rules don’t consider a councilor presenting or participating in such a request before the board to have a conflict. So there.
Earlier this spring, the council overwhelmingly refused to recuse Councilor Michael Remy from voting on the Taste of Keene arrangements between the city and the Young Professionals Network, apparently because Remy’s role as YPN’s event chair didn’t involve negotiating a financial contract. (To Remy’s credit, he earlier sought, and obtained, recusal from the council’s vote on financial support for the event.)
To be fair, both the PLD and the council also unanimously approved Keene Pride’s request for a license to hold a fall Pride Festival, and no councilors sit on that organization’s board. In fact, many wonderful events are held on city property annually that require permission from the City Council, and councilors regularly involve themselves in local efforts, much to their credit.
But doing so requires some awareness of their position, some idea of how things appear to the public. When it comes to conflicts, both the state and council pretty much limit that definition to actions taken that financially benefit the officeholder or an immediate family member — in short, in only the most egregious cases.
But there’s more to the concept of “conflict” then personal enrichment — particularly where a councilor serves on a board or in a leadership position of an organization and thus has a legal obligation to act in both that organization’s and the city’s best interest — and councilors know it. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have approved Mayor George Hansel’s request several years ago to abstain from any votes involving the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. while he was its board chair. Hansel wouldn’t personally gain financially from MEDC’s dealings with the council. But he knew serving both the council and MEDC would make any crossover involvement look bad.
And he was right. Because when it comes to conflict of interest, appearance is as important as actual transgression. If residents see councilors representing other personal interests before the council and its committees, then the image of all involved is tarnished. Simply put, it’s a bad look.
Fortunately, those inclined to run for office are often public-spirited enough to get involved in other causes. And organizations are smart to take advantage of that willingness for all they have to offer. But that shouldn’t extend to having a vote on the council — or even appearing to — when it comes time for that body to act.
The council should revisit, again, its rules to take away any possible perception that its members are acting inappropriately when they are also serving an organization with business before the council.
