Today marks the third annual observance of Juneteenth; our nation’s newest official federal holiday was signed into law in 2021 by President Biden.
Juneteenth commemorates the de facto end of slavery in America — June 19, 1865 — the day Union soldiers reached enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, with news of the Emancipation Proclamation, which had actually been signed by Abraham Lincoln more than two years earlier. It’s accepted that this was the last such group to get the news, thus it’s when slavery “ended” in the U.S.
It’s therefore cause for a celebration, though one tinged with a bitter reality. Just as Independence Day celebrates a new beginning for America, that beginning is meaningless without the context of why our forefathers fought to be free of the British Empire.
So, too, does Juneteenth necessarily call to mind the callous mistreatment of African Americans for far too long. It honors all the efforts to end slavery as a practice, and the inherent inequity of seeing other humans as of lesser value — 40 percent less, according to the agreement reached during the 1787 Constitutional Convention. But that’s just one, political, measure.
It’s not honoring one person’s accomplishments, like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but rather, a national accomplishment. It marks the day we symbolically freed ourselves as a country of an awful stain — the centuries-long practice of subjugating our fellow men, women and children; treating them as property, to be bought, used and disposed of with little thought other than of their economic value. Thus, it ought to be viewed not as a “Black” holiday, but rather a celebration of achievement for our entire nation.
Still.
We may mark the significance of a milestone in the struggle — as we do today — but it can’t be said that the end of sanctioned slavery is equivalent to achieving equality or acceptance. Ending slavery didn’t end racism, nor the despicable, often violent, treatment of Blacks in our country. That’s a battle we still fight today, which is exactly why Juneteenth matters.
It’s also why allowing such topics to be broached in schools and colleges matters. Efforts in recent years to ban such discussions as too uncomfortable for white children and adults are not only cynical, they’re flat out racist. And counterproductive. The first step in any 12-step self betterment program is acknowledging you have a problem to overcome. Laws and policies suppressing history that some members of society are uncomfortable with is a refusal to accept our nation’s troubled past. Without that acceptance, we’ll never move forward. Sadly, we acknowledge that may, in fact, be the point of these laws.
Efforts to disenfranchise minority voters continue in many states, abetted by the Supreme Court’s gutting of significant parts of the Voting Rights Act. So does the dog-whistle language used by former President Trump and others in power to foment division in order to accumulate power when what we need to fight today’s challenges is unity and cooperation.
As Juneteenth.com notes: “As we pay tribute to the journey, we acknowledge the many roles and contributions of the African American spirit to our society. We embrace the past as well as the future that only unity, respect and appreciation can bring.”
We have a long way to go to live up to the spirit of this holiday, here in New Hampshire and elsewhere.
