The ramifications of the behavioral health crisis in New Hampshire are far-reaching. As the state strives to close the gaps in treatment, one that is receiving welcome if overdue attention is the extraordinarily high rate of people with mental illness or substance-use disorder who are repeatedly returning to the state’s jails.
The numbers for those who end up in jail most often are stark. Analyzing data from 2019 to 2021, a Council of State Governments Justice Center study for the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Mental Illness and the Corrections System recently found that 9.4 percent of people incarcerated in the state’s jails accounted for nearly 35 percent of jail entrances. Of those so-called high utilizers — people who returned to jail from three to more than 70 times during the three-year period — a staggering 83 percent had one or more Medicaid claims for a behavioral health disorder, and high utilizers were strikingly more likely than those not cycling through the jails so frequently to have a serious mental illness, suicidal concerns, or an opioid-related or alcohol-related primary diagnosis. And with high utilizers more likely to experience homelessness and to have severe mental illness and opioid-related emergency room or community mental health center visits when not incarcerated, breaking their cycle of repeat incarceration is less likely.
Apart from the tragic human toll, there’s a significant financial cost borne by the counties and the state, both in direct jail costs and Medicaid reimbursement. The report found the high utilizers, even though they comprise under 10 percent of total entrances, accounted for nearly 30 percent — about $26.5 million — of the three-year incarceration costs incurred by New Hampshire jails. Similarly, the behavioral health claims of high utilizers accounted for 31 percent of the total such Medicaid reimbursement claims for all those incarcerated — more than $33 million.
These findings come as no surprise to those in working in the court and corrections system. As Laura Kiernan, the judicial branch’s interim communications manager, summarized the court system’s experience in a N.H. Bar News article, “Judges and court staff are routinely faced with individuals whose conduct was likely the product of mental illness.” And Dianne Martin, the judicial branch’s administrative head, recently recounted to N.H. Bulletin a conversation with a court clerk who starting crying, saying she wanted “to help what she called the regulars.”
Tackling the problem is clearly an imperative. It must of course be addressed as part of the state’s overall efforts to strengthen community mental health resources, add behavioral health hospital capacity and ease mental health worker shortages. And the state’s recent initiatives — notably the recently enacted increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates, investment in two new psychiatric hospitals and its recent commitment to finally end hospital ER boarding of those experiencing a mental health crisis — will certainly help.
But the court system is uniquely positioned to lead a collaborative effort to help those in the justice system whose behavioral health needs are so contributing to their recurring incarceration. Certainly the drug and mental health courts in Cheshire and other counties have proved a successful diversionary initiative for those who qualify. But a more comprehensive project is being tested out in Merrimack County that brings together those working in the justice and corrections systems, mental health professionals and other stakeholders to identify additional ways to intervene with those with behavioral health issues before, while and after they go through the court process.
Called a Sequential Intercept Mapping, the initiative’s goal is to address gaps in services and connect individuals to treatment resources and support services in their communities and keep them out of or from returning to jail, whether for protective custody, parole or probation violation or other reasons. The mapping initiative focuses on a continuum of five points of intercept with individuals from before law enforcement becomes involved through to their reentry following incarceration to develop collaborative strategies to divert those with behavioral health disorders away from the justice system and into treatment.
The initiative, which has proved successful elsewhere in the country, is expected to be rolled out statewide as part of the Advisory Commission’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative. It’s indeed promising, but will require not only ongoing commitment from those collaborating, but also legislative action to expand diversionary options for law enforcement in dealing with non-violent individuals and assure adequate funding and other resources for treatment.
Even so, it could prove a win-win-win for New Hampshire. As Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald told N.H. Bulletin, “This is an opportunity to improve public safety, to save public dollars, and more importantly to get people the treatment they need when they need it rather than keep cycling through our system and not getting the treatment they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.