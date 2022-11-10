Like hikers who have diverged from the blazed trail, we now find ourselves on the slippery slope of spending public money on private education, including religious schooling. With the governor’s support, some New Hampshire Republicans are hoping to expand eligibility for Education Freedom Accounts, which allow families to direct {span}part of their children’s state education funding to pay for tuition at their school of their choice{/span}, whether private, religious or in the home.
During a recent political debate, Gov. Chris Sununu said he would support raising income caps on the program. One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Alicia Lekas of Hudson, has already filed two pieces of legislation to accomplish this: One bill would raise the income cap for eligibility; the other would remove income limits entirely.
Originally passed under the guise of being an opportunity to level the playing field for children in low-income families, the program now stands to become a free-for-all that threatens to starve public education.
More than 3,000 students have signed up this year for the EFA program. That’s approaching double the number of students — 1,572 — who signed up last year, the first year of the program, surpassing initial projections. An estimated $14.7 million will be leaving traditional public schools to help pay for these students in their schools of choice, according to a statement issued by the state Department of Education in September. Worse, it’s not really funding students who want to leave their public classrooms. Instead, it’s simply been a handout to private schools and families who weren’t even in the public schools: More than 70 percent of the students taking advantage of EFAs were already in private school or homeschooled.
While school choice — that is, students having the option of changing learning environments that aren’t working for them — isn’t inherently bad, using public money to fund schools unaccountable to the taxpayer remains objectionable.
New Hampshire is one of 22 states, plus the District of Columbia, offering school-choice vouchers. The idea behind these vouchers is to empower parents to select the education they believe is best for their children. The anger of parents who didn’t like the public education they witnessed during the pandemic’s remote-learning phase is helping fuel the movement.
Kevin Roberts, Ph.D., president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank pushing for universal education choice, recently wrote, “The watchword is very simple: trust parents, not bureaucracies; and fund students, not systems.”
The Heritage Foundation says its mission is to advance the ideas of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom and “traditional American values.”
Well, one of America’s traditional values calls for pooling public money to fund public education. Soon after the Revolutionary War, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and others proposed the creation of a formal and unified system of publicly funded schools because they believed the success of fragile American democracy would depend on an educated citizenry, according to the Center on Education Policy’s “History and Evolution of Public Education in the US.”
Conservatives seeking to dismantle public education by allowing families, through state legislation, to pilfer money meant for public schools will point out, no doubt, that their tax dollars are involved. However, paying taxes to support public services is part of living in a community — a word with a prefix derived from Latin for “together.” Besides education, tax dollars fund many services we use in common: roads, bridges, water, sewerage, libraries, fire and police, to name a few. Should these be privatized or dismantled?
So here we stand on the slippery slope.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this year in the case of Carson v. Makin that Maine could not exclude families who send their children to religious schools from its state-funded tuition-reimbursement program. In a 6-3 decision, the court said a public benefit that flowed to a religious school based on a parent’s choice did not “offend” the establishment clause of the First Amendment, which is often interpreted to require the separation of church and state.
Under the Supreme Court ruling, then, a state that offers school vouchers cannot exclude religious schools from the school-choice mix. So public money can flow to schools that teach creationism over the science of evolution and, despite the law of the land stating otherwise, that marriage can only be between “one biological man and one biological woman,” as outlined in the Abeka curriculum used by many Christian schools, including the Heritage Christian School in Rindge, as indicated on the school’s website.
The popularity of school-choice vouchers should give us pause to consider how we can work together to strengthen public education. Clearly, rifts exist. But this doesn’t mean we should be underwriting private schools with public funds, particularly when those schools are not held to the same standards required of public schools. We might start by curtailing or eliminating the EFA program and by making the public school-funding formula more equitable. We might then urge parents and other community members to collaborate with school administrators and board members to create an educationally sound curriculum most members of the community can support.
