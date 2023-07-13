With evidence of climate change swirling around us, the state continues to lag in its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
New Hampshire utility companies recently submitted their latest three-year plan for energy efficiency, scaled back at the behest of state regulators who say a more ambitious plan would cost customers too much money. The current plan is expected to save customers $675 million collectively and prevent 2 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, N.H. Public Radio reported last week. But the state could reduce emissions even further for just a few dollars more per month per ratepayer.
Utilities file an energy efficiency plan every three years, demonstrating how they will manage programs that reduce the amount of electricity and fossil fuels the state uses. In 2021, state regulators denied a more aggressive plan than the one now on the table, saying it would be too expensive for ratepayers.
The expense amounts to a few dollars per month in the form of systems benefits charges on electric bills and local distribution adjustment charges on natural gas bills. For example, an Eversource residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity — what the N.H. Public Utilities Commission considers typical — would pay about $4.50 in systems benefits charges under the current rate. That’s less than a large latte. Weighed against the toll of what is unfolding in our backyard as a result of climate change, the cost seems minimal.
More than a season’s worth of rain has fallen in parts of New Hampshire since June 1, WMUR Meteorologist Hayley LePoint reported this week, with northern and western parts of the state hit the hardest.
What climate scientists predicted is coming to pass. In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency released a paper explaining what climate change means for New Hampshire: “In the coming decades, the changing climate is likely to increase flooding, harm ecosystems and winter recreation, disrupt farming and increase some risks to human health.”
This week, after relentless rain, numerous towns throughout the Monadnock Region reported flooding, road closures and washouts. As of 11:44 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported, the region had received up to 4 inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours. NWS issued flood advisories along the Connecticut and Ashuelot rivers.
Area farmers attempting to recover from a late-spring freeze are now dealing with too much rain. Problems have been especially acute for berry growers, the Valley News reported last week. Becky Nelson of Beaver Pond Farm in Newport, which offers pick-your-own blueberries and raspberries, told the Valley News this farming season so far has been one to forget. “We, like everyone else, are waterlogged.”
Climate scientists say we can expect more of the same or worse, if we fail to act.
What further motivation do state leaders need to at least match the utilities’ commitment to reduce carbon emissions? The utilities have demonstrated a willingness to do more, but they are hampered by limits set by the state Legislature.
“We’ve seen a significant reduction in funding and aspiration,” Chris Skoglund, director of energy transition for Clean Energy New Hampshire, told NHPR.
In 2020, the three-year plan proposed by the utilities and rejected by state regulators aimed to reduce electricity use by 4.5 percent and natural gas by 2.8 percent. The latest plan aims to reduce electricity use by 2.8 percent and natural gas by 2 percent over the next three years.
New Hampshire lags behind the rest of New England when it comes to proactively addressing climate change, according to a report last year by the University of New Hampshire Sustainability Institute and the Union of Concerned Scientists. The state needs to do more.
State Consumer Advocate Donald Kreis has blamed the state PUC for policies that are “deeply hostile to the whole idea of ratepayer-funded energy efficiency.” He has formally requested all three public utilities commissioners be disqualified from upcoming proceedings on the 2024-2026 triennial efficiency plan.
Clearly the state is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to addressing greenhouse gas emissions, and if citizens care about the effects of climate change, they need to hold New Hampshire leaders accountable. New Hampshire won’t resolve the climate crisis on its own, but the state needs to do its part.
