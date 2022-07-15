A quick fix was never realistic, but there are welcome signs New Hampshire has made some progress toward reducing the number of patients suffering a mental health crisis who are being held in emergency rooms while they await admission to a psychiatric facility.
The lack of adequate specialized facility care is not a very recent one. The burgeoning opioid epidemic over the past decade starkly increased the number of people needing such care, while the state’s woefully inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates and a nationwide shortage of mental health professionals caused a reduction in available beds at so-called designated receiving facilities. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic only accelerated the problem, as opioid and other substance abuse worsened and increasing workplace stress exacerbated facilities’ staffing problems.
This led to a sharp increase in the warehousing for shockingly long periods of mental health patients in ERs, which are typically not equipped for long-term stays or providing acute mental health care. And, in the case of those being detained there involuntarily — in some cases up to 20 days — the state’s problem became not only one of lack of adequate acute mental health care, but also a legal issue in balancing health concerns about those patients with their due-process right to challenge their forced detention.
Despite the mounting danger signs, it wasn’t until a state Supreme Court ruling last year, requiring court approval of an involuntary admission within three days of a clinician’s certifying a need to detain the patient, that Gov. Chris Sununu and his administration began addressing the problem seriously, albeit with a substantial boost from federal ARPA funding. Steps have been taken to purchase Hampstead Hospital, the state’s only acute mental health care facility for children, to invest in new behavioral health facilities, to establish a behavioral health “strike team” and to find spaces at long-term care providers for elderly patients no longer requiring acute care at N.H. Hospital.
Those steps have resulted in progress. Before the Supreme Court’s ruling, reported counts of adults awaiting placement at a DRF were as high as 80, and those levels have come down. As of July 13, the count reported by the Department of Health and Human Services was 30 adults. That number has at times been lower, however. No doubt timing in individual patients’ cases is a factor, but it’s disturbing that, according to a N.H. Bulletin report, N.H. Hospital has closed two units with 48 beds due to the ongoing staffing shortage. Clearly, the state cannot let up in finding — and funding — new initiatives to meet the staffing challenges.
As for meeting its legal obligation to provide involuntarily detained patients with a due process hearing to challenge their detainment within three days (which don’t include weekends), the state’s judicial branch stepped in earlier this spring to establish a separate and centralized “mental health” docket in the circuit court division. Initial results are encouraging, with Judge David King, the division’s chief administrative judge, reporting that only four of 694 petition hearings held since the new docket’s implementation resulted in a patient’s release because of a missed deadline.
Despite this promising development, it’s troubling DHHS is proposing rule changes that mental health and civil liberties advocates worry could allow an involuntary detention for up to nine days before a court hearing. The rule changes relate to how long a clinician or other petitioner has to file a completed petition with the court — which triggers the mandated three-day requirement for a hearing — while the patient is being involuntarily detained. Such rule changes, if implemented, would echo the state’s outrageous position before last year’s Supreme Court ruling that a patient involuntarily detained in an ER had no right to a probable cause hearing until transferred to a DRF, a nightmarish limbo one of the court’s justices likened to a Kafka novel.
Forced detention of those experiencing a mental health emergency presents a challenging dilemma. There is certainly a need to ensure those who might be a danger to themselves or others aren’t released without receiving professional care. But those patients have the right to challenge their involuntary commitment, and for that right to have meaning a prompt court hearing must be held. Any rule changes implemented by DHHS undercutting that would be a step backward in the progress being made to address ER detainments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.