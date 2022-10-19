Trust funds are often associated with the wealthy, but these legal entities designed to hold assets for the benefit of people and organizations aren’t just for the rich.
For example, they can provide means for a community to acquire affordable housing. A group of Monadnock Region activists and officials are working to create such a fund. Their hope is to provide financial incentives for developers to build affordable housing for people earning less than 60 percent of the median household income for the region, which is $64,686 in Cheshire County, according to the most recent census.
Applying the math, the units would have to be priced so that those earning less than $38,812 a year can afford them. If no more than 30 percent of one’s income should go toward housing costs, as financial experts advise, a unit would have to rent for no more than $970 per month.
The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Cheshire County is $1,100, according to a N.H. Housing survey earlier this year, and to be able to afford this rent, a tenant would need to earn $44,000 per year.
The need for affordable housing is acute. Earlier this month, The Sentinel featured the plight of an unhoused family that has been on a waiting list for one of Keene Housing’s affordable units for about two years. Josh Meehan, Keene Housing’s executive director, said at the time the wait list for housing consistently averages more than 2,000 households.
Despite the desperate need, developers are reluctant to build affordable housing. Return on investment is one of the main obstacles, says Tom Julius of the Monadnock Interfaith Project, one of the members of the research team working on the local trust-fund proposal.
“The cost of building a unit is the same no matter what you rent it at,” Julius told Sentinel reporter Hunter Oberst.
Simple logic dictates that developing market-rate housing makes more financial sense.
Housing trust funds have been used successfully throughout the country to overcome obstacles. A fund established in 2009 in Tompkins County, N.Y., has resulted in the creation or rehabilitation of more than 800 affordable housing units through grants totaling $5.8 million.
The City of Boston announced last week that it had purchased 36 privately owned multifamily buildings, totaling 114 units, in East Boston using the East Boston Neighborhood Trust Fund for affordable housing. A mix of city and federal funds, specifically American Rescue Plan Act and Cares Act money, made the $47 million acquisition possible.
In New Hampshire, Manchester recently established a $3.4 million housing trust fund using ARPA money.
Nearly every state administers at least one housing trust fund. Established by legislation or ordinance at the city, county or state level, these funds provide an ongoing source of public money for the development of low-income housing.
Ideally the funds are transferred automatically every year into the housing trust fund account, without going through an appropriation or budgeting process, according to the Housing Trust Fund Project.
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development provides funding for state housing trust funds. To qualify for one of HUD’s annual trust fund grants, a state must agree to use at least 80 percent of each annual grant for rental housing and up to 10 percent for homeownership. No more than 10 percent can be used for administrative and planning costs. The funds may be used for the creation or preservation of affordable housing through acquisition, new construction, reconstruction or rehabilitation. All HTF-assisted units are required to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.
Some states use real estate transfer taxes as a source of affordable housing funds. Housing trust funds can also accept private donations, but they are not public-private partnerships, the Housing Trust Fund Project notes, nor are they endowed funds operating from interest and other earnings.
The need here became more acute with the dissolution a year ago of Cheshire Housing Trust, which had created and managed affordable housing units in the region for nearly a quarter century. But with a short staff, executive director Linda Mangones noted, the trust couldn’t continue to operate. Mangones herself, a Keene Housing staffer, was only part time.
The research team for the Monadnock Region fund envisions an account that could provide low-interest loans to developers, who would also qualify for low-income housing tax credits. While the fund remains a work in progress, those who have taken the time to explore and promote this promising strategy to ease the area’s shortage of affordable housing are to be commended.
