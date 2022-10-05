At-will tenants of at least 18 units in two Quechee, Vt., apartment buildings received notice last winter to vacate their apartments by April 30. The letters cited “no cause” for termination, according to a Feb. 1 VTDigger report.
The properties had been purchased the previous November by a Boston-based real estate investment group, the report said.
In New Hampshire, eviction notices arrived in May at the doors of 24 apartments in Salem, owned by a real estate company in Lowell, Mass. The notices gave the month-to-month tenants 90 days to vacate so that “extensive renovations” could begin, according to an article in The Eagle Tribune. Evictions were also anticipated for renters of the remaining 264 units in the complex, the article said.
Similar scenes have been playing out throughout the United States as investors seek to capitalize on the tight housing market. Often, they buy properties, make some upgrades (or not), then hike the rent.
In New Hampshire, tenants have no recourse when a landlord swears under oath in court that renters need to vacate apartments for extensive renovations.
The hot real estate market has disproportionately affected the state’s low-income residents, who are being evicted from their homes by landlords citing the need to renovate aging housing stock. The situation has left about 600 households — 750 to 900 people — living in motels, with the federal government footing the bill of millions of dollars a month, according to a Manchester Ink Link article in September. The money is expected to run out by the end of the year.
Sentinel readers saw the human face of this plight in staff visual journalist Hannah Schroeder’s “No vacancy,” a story about a Keene family displaced when two apartments the family had been living in were sold. For the past two years, the Dahl-Searles family has been moving around the Monadnock Region in search of stable housing. They have lived in a motel, a campground, a relative’s yard and in their car.
Like many others who’ve faced eviction, the adults in this family of five are working in low-paying jobs, in their case at a local laundromat and a market.
The family has been on a waiting list for one of Keene Housing’s affordable units for about two years. The wait list for housing consistently averages more than 2,000 households, said Josh Meehan, Keene Housing’s executive director. Though some of Keene Housing’s properties are outside the city, this is an eye-popping figure when you consider that Keene comprises 9,239 households, according to the 2020 census.
Home ownership would provide the stability they seek, but families of limited means cannot afford to purchase a house in a state where the median home price has reached about $400,000 ($300,000 in Cheshire County), according to statistics provided by the N.H. Association of Realtors. So they must rent, leaving them at the mercy of landlords, who may or may not accept housing-assistance vouchers. With Cheshire County’s painfully low apartment vacancy rate of well under 1 percent, landlords can afford to be selective.
The U.S. faces a dire shortage of affordable housing: 14 percent of all households — and nearly a quarter of renters — are considered “severely burdened,” meaning they pay more than 50 percent of their income toward housing, according to an August NPR report. Financial experts say no more than 30 percent of income should go toward housing.
According to the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, one-quarter of renters struggle with extremely low income. For those with limited resources, job loss or even one major unexpected expense, such as a car-repair bill, can lead to homelessness.
The obvious solution is to create more affordable rentals. While little can be done about prevailing free-market forces, the government can step in to provide incentives, and that’s exactly what Gov. Chris Sununu has done with his $100 million InvestNH Housing fund, which uses federal American Rescue Plan Act money to provide grants to municipalities and developers to create affordable rental units for lower- and middle-income workers.
In a statement April 15, Sununu said the plan is to build “as many units as quickly as possible.”
This is a welcomed start, but what happens after the federal money runs out? The state will need to consider other ways of funding the program, such as perhaps raising real estate transfer taxes on high-end properties to fund housing for residents of limited means.
The Dahl-Searles family and other unsheltered households in the state aren’t asking to live in luxury. They merely want a safe and secure place to call home.
