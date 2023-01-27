A report of Keene’s ad hoc Housing Stability Committee, released in December with recommendations for boosting the region’s stock of affordable housing, was presented to the City Council last week after preliminary review by the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
Councilors took no action on the 14-page report other than to accept it, but Mayor George Hansel said the report could inform future proposals.
We hope the report isn’t put on a shelf to gather dust.
“We will continue to address the various recommendations in the report,” City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an email to The Sentinel this week. “As I stated at the PLD committee we made progress on many of the recommendations before the report was even complete.”
Let’s keep up the momentum.
Like other communities in the state, Keene grapples with a housing shortage, which has hurt the local economy and resulted in a crisis of homelessness for those living on the ragged edge. The region’s inventory of homes for sale is much lower than demand, and properties for rent are few. Demand for too few available properties is driving up the cost to live in the region.
Lack of housing has become a stumbling block for local businesses seeking to recruit workers from outside the region, so much so that one local manufacturer is planning to build its own workforce housing. Medical parts maker Microspec Corp. in Peterborough last year revealed plans to construct a second manufacturing facility to meet growing demand for its products and, with it, workforce housing to give the employees needed to make those parts someplace to live.
The Brattleboro Retreat announced last year that it is joining forces with shuttered assisted-living facility Holton Home to create housing for desperately needed traveling health-care workers.
Shortages of labor and affordable housing were cited among the most pressing problems facing New Hampshire businesses, according to the 2022 N.H. Small Business Survey released in December. Most of the 829 small businesses surveyed in September by the University of New Hampshire said they struggled to hire employees in the previous six months.
Keene’s Housing Stability Committee, which began its work last May, came up with several recommendations for addressing the housing shortage. Foremost among them was development of multifamily housing, which, the committee said, provides the most promising opportunity to increase the city’s housing stock.
Now it’s up to the city to bump this to the next level by incentivizing developers to build it. And if residents value attracting young workers to the region — and retaining them — they need to support these efforts.
To its credit, the city backed an InvestNH application for the 310 Marlboro St. project, which would add up to 57 residential units at a former paintbrush factory. The project calls for adding three stories to the two-story, 80,000-square-foot structure built in 1947. Use of Invest NH Housing Fund dollars will ensure that at least 15 of the units at 310 Marlboro St. are affordable, Dragon said.
Keene’s zoning regulations were amended last year to allow multifamily dwellings as a permitted use in the commerce district, with limitations. The multifamily dwelling units must be located above the ground floor of a commercial building, if located within the city’s commerce district, downtown core or downtown growth district, Senior Planner Mari Brunner explained in an email to The Sentinel.
A proposal last year to change the minimum lot size in Keene’s rural district from 5 to 2 acres is temporarily on hold, having drawn some opposition from residents, but Brunner said the proposal to reduce the minimum lot size will be reintroduced as a new ordinance this year.
The city is also considering loosening restrictions on accessory dwelling units, such as in-law apartments, as recommended by the ad hoc housing committee.
To tackle a problem of this magnitude, the city could use some help. Residents are encouraged to engage in a couple of ways: by participating in a 10-minute housing resilience survey on the city government website (https://keenenh.gov/community-development/news/city-keene-releases-new-housing-resilience-survey) and by attending a housing workshop in Heberton Hall of the Keene Public Library on Feb. 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
In releasing the first $50 million from the InvestNH Housing Fund last month, Gov. Chris Sununu said the state is “moving fast” to address housing challenges. The InvestNH fund is part of the governor’s plan to create more affordable housing using federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to the $3 million for the 310 Marlboro St. project, the region received $948,000 for a project to create 29 affordable apartments at the former Troy Mills. The governor is hoping the first tranche of grants will help create nearly 1,500 rental units across the state to address what his office called the “unprecedented crisis” in housing availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.