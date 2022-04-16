Rather than simply consider House Bill 1663 the latest attempt by this Legislature to undermine public schools by making (in this case) homeschooling a more attractive alternative for parents, let’s look at the bill in terms of what its supporters say they want to achieve.
Proponents say the intent is to undo an inequitable requirement put on homeschooled students that doesn’t apply to those in public schools. Specifically, state law now holds that homeschooled students who take statewide or national standardized tests as a means of evaluating their achievement must test at or above the 40th percentile — in other words, within the top 60 percent of scores — to be deemed at reasonable academic proficiency.
Backers of HB 1663 say this is an unfair standard to which public school students aren’t held. The latter part of that claim is true. But is the first part? Is it unfair?
To begin with, that 40th percentile is a pretty meager ask. It means doing better than the lowest 39 percent of students taking the test. The N.H. Department of Education has set goals for how well it wants students statewide to perform on such tests. It’s worth noting that in the three core subjects — English, math and science — only in English does the state expect that 60 percent of students will achieve proficiency in the subject. And even in that subject, fewer than 60 percent reach that mark. In math, it only expects 48 percent of students to do so. And in science, only 39 percent reached proficiency in 2019 (more recent scores are even lower, skewed by the pandemic). So it’s not even asking homeschooled students to be proficient. Just to beat the scores of the lowest two-fifths of students.
Also, there is no requirement that homeschooled students take standardized tests at all. It’s just one means of assessing their achievement. They could instead choose a teacher — any certified teacher or anyone teaching in a nonpublic school — and go over a portfolio of the student’s work to assess progress. Or, the parent can use “any other valid measurement tool mutually agreed upon by the parent and the commissioner of education, resident district superintendent, or nonpublic school principal.”
In New Hampshire public schools, nearly all students must take standardized tests. The only exceptions are those whose parents request an exemption and the few school districts that use an alternative means of assessment. Now, it’s true those students who take the tests — again, nearly all of them — aren’t individually mandated to reach any specific score. A student can pretty much flunk every aspect of those tests and it won’t affect their grades or participation in school activities.
However, the tests are used to judge how well the schools are doing, and if not enough students demonstrate proficiency on the tests, the state will step in to see that things improve. In the case of homeschooled students, the tests by law cannot be used to evaluate whether the “school” is doing its job.
In fact, while public school teachers are held to high standards and must be certified, holding to state laws regarding what subjects must be taught — and now, what topics cannot be broached — homeschooling parent/teachers are held to no professional standards.
Moreover, while public school students are required to attend school a certain number of hours per school year, must cover specific classes and achieve passing grades to advance, homeschooled students don’t have any attendance requirement, do not have to take any specific courses each year and can continue advancing using any of the assessment means mentioned above.
Then there’s this: Since there are other ways of showing achievement and test scores can’t be used to hold parent/teachers accountable for their students’ advancement, the proficiency requirement placed on testing for homeschooled students only matters in one regard — participation in public school activities. Just as schools require their own students to maintain a certain grade level to be eligible for, say, sports or band or the student newspaper, they ought to have a way of making sure those activities aren’t too much of a commitment for homeschooled students who are rightly allowed to participate in activities the public schools offer that aren’t available at home.
Because the state doesn’t require grades or other standard means of showing homeschooled students are at a level where they can put the required time into extra-curricular activities and still achieve academically, the tests, when they are taken, serve as a substitute for a GPA.
That hardly seems an unfair burden. On the contrary, it’s clear homeschooled students have far fewer requirements placed on them than those in public schools. To the degree that this bill would allow for less-stringent assessment of achievement, further lowering that bar seems more likely to work to the detriment of homeschooled students than to their advantage.