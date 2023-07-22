The homeless don’t go away; they are, however, sometimes less visible, less on the minds of the rest of us. Not so this summer, as efforts to assist those in need have been discussed in city government meetings and beyond.
Years in the works, Hundred Nights is about set to open its new 48-bed homeless shelter and resource center on Water Street. The built-from-scratch facility will have twice the number of beds the agency’s current Lamson Street space has, in eight rooms that each have a bathroom and shower. It will have an elevator and be more family-friendly (more on that below).
Hundred Nights raised $6.2 million in donations to fund the project.
Hundred Nights began operation in 2010, and has 24 beds in its Lamson Street space. They’re all on the second floor, with the first floor used for offices and a drop-in resource center that helps clients with job and housing searches, medical care and more. It’s long outgrown its space, relying on help from downtown churches to put up clients overnight, and more recently on a converted school bus that holds 12 beds. The move will be welcome indeed.
Another topic of discussion has been the city’s spending to house homeless residents in need of transition housing — most often families or those with physical disabilities. The city’s Human Services Manager Natalie Darcy put the bill at $200,000 annually.
That’s a lot of money, though not within the scope of the city’s annual budget. It’s necessary for two reasons. One is that not everyone in need of being housed is a fit for the homeless shelters in the city, nor can those shelters even provide enough beds on many nights. Families with children pose a particular dilemma for shelter staff, as beds are typically set up barracks-style, with many beds in a large room. Stairs pose another problem for some clients. Second, those who seek help must be accommodated somehow — and by state law it falls upon the city as the final backstop.
Yet that’s true only for city residents. For others, the community they technically reside in has that duty. And Darcy noted city staff will call officials in other towns to assist those who aren’t from Keene.
Also, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon has pushed legislation that would clarify who is eligible for assistance from the city. Senate Bill 110, spurred in part by the county jail’s practice of dropping off released inmates at Keene’s bus depot, would make clear that someone does not become a resident simply because they were incarcerated, or staying in a residential rehabilitation program, in the city.
Keeping track of those who’ve lately come to be called “the unhoused” can be a chore. Many of the people who show up at shelters, seeking a place to stay, don’t have formal identification and may not, for a variety of reasons, be truthful when asked where they reside. Hundred Nights Executive Director Mindy Cambiar has previously made clear that Hundred Nights’ mission is to help those in need, even those unwilling to jump through the hoops some other social service agencies require.
The shelter, too, has had issues with its clientele making passersby uncomfortable, at times, outside its Lamson Street operation. Those are, Cambiar has said, mostly users of the shelter’s drop-in resource center. She noted that while they prod clients to keep language and other behavior in line, staff have little recourse to force those on the public way to adhere. That dynamic helped tank a previous effort to move and expand the shelter on Washington Street.
All of this, it seems, can lead some in the city to object to efforts to help the “unhoused.” One recent letter to The Sentinel urged the city to stop doing so much, contending that those without homes will flock to Keene to take advantage, as if there’s an underground railroad of people in need passing along the message that the Elm City is an easy mark.
Make no mistake: That the city and organizations within are stepping up to help those most in need is a good thing. We hope both Hundred Nights’ new digs and the city’s human services department’s housing efforts have positive effects. But no one should take it that making efforts to address the problem exacerbates it.
People don’t become homeless hoping to wind up at Hundred Nights or to get the city to spring for a hotel room. These are short-term solutions, not the cause of homelessness in the region. For that, look to the lack of affordable housing in the state and region, as well as too-low wages. New Hampshire has many advantages as a place to live, but abundant housing options, especially those affordable on a scale with the state’s wages, are not among them.
To put a dent in homelessness, more low-cost housing must be made available, and pay must rise. It’s unconscionable that a state with the collective wealth of New Hampshire adheres to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
Without changing those dynamics, Darcy’s prediction that even with Hundred Nights doubling its beds, the demand for city-funded hotel rooms will remain the same will, sadly, come true.
