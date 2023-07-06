While it’s a credit to the state that it ranks first in the nation on measures of child well-being, according to the 2023 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, New Hampshire continues to be challenged by lack of access to affordable child care.
It’s a problem affecting both young families and an economy struggling to find workers. And it’s reached the crisis stage.
Among parents of young children responding to the 2022 N.H. Family Needs Assessment Survey, three-quarters said they had searched for child care in the past year, and half reported the search was difficult, most often due to a lack of openings. The state needs at least 21,000 additional child-care slots, according to the Concord-based nonprofit New Futures.
Two local leaders have moved beyond the hand-wringing stage to take action to provide the child care parents need to re-enter the workforce. Alexa Plewa, director of the Cheshire Children’s Museum, and Cody Morrison, executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., are working diligently to change the landscape of Cheshire County’s child-care desert.
Launched by Plewa earlier this year with $1 million in federal funds, the Bringing It Home Project offers grants to participants who provide child care in their homes. MEDC acts as a lender and grant-awarding agency.
Additionally, MEDC recently received $500,000 in tax credits from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority for the program, specifically to retrofit homes for child care.
CDFA grants take the form of tax credit equity. Businesses with New Hampshire tax liability support awarded projects by purchasing the credits, resulting in a donation to the nonprofit. In turn, the business receives a 75 percent state tax credit against that contribution.
The credit can be applied against any of the following taxes: business profits, business enterprise or insurance premium. The donation may also be eligible for treatment as a state or federal charitable contribution, according to the CDFA website.
The money becomes available only when businesses purchase those credits. In the case of Bringing It Home, businesses — especially those struggling to hire workers — would benefit by participating.
So far, five local care providers have received money from the Bringing It Home Project to start or upgrade home-based child-care businesses, according to reporting last week by The Sentinel’s Trisha Nail.
The program hopes to cultivate 10 new home-based child-care businesses in the Monadnock Region by 2025, according to Nail’s report.
Besides start-up costs, available money can be used for upgrades to an existing child-care space, such as equipping a bathroom for potty training or enclosing an outdoor play area with fencing. These upgrades can help license-exempt providers limited to serving no more than three children other than their own to earn licensure, allowing them to care for up to 18 children.
MEDC’s Morrison said the goal of retrofitting 10 homes by 2025 could potentially create up to 180 child-care slots in the region.
Efforts to find what Plewa calls “a realistic grassroots local solution” to the child-care crisis are already beginning to pay off. For example, Keene resident Samantha Dunn-Allanach, who provides child care in her home, told The Sentinel she used the $8,000 she received from the program to update home appliances, buy age-appropriate furniture and add an outdoor playset, kiddie pool and fencing. She’s hoping these improvements will lead to licensing within a year, which will enable her to care for more than three children.
Keene State College plans to offer education and licensure training to child-care providers through another $1 million federal grant, administered in this region by the Monadnock United Way.
“This is innovative for our state ... one answer to this child-care crisis that we’re all suffering from now,” says Deirdre McPartlin, director of Keene State’s Child Development Center.
Those who have stepped up to address the child-care shortage locally are to be commended for their ingenuity and hard work. Bringing It Home serves as a model for other communities. Partnerships like this can provide homegrown solutions to difficult problems, particularly those facing rural communities.
