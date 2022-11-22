Every year, local independent retailers hope to capture some of our holiday spending money the weekend after Thanksgiving with the inventive Plaid Friday (wear plaid!), Artists Sunday and Cider Monday (“an antidote to Cyber Monday”), in addition to national Small Business Saturday, which encourages consumers to “shop small.”
Holiday shoppers nationwide estimate they will spend an average of $832.84 on gifts and holiday items this year, which is in line with the 10-year average, according to the National Retail Federation.
Inflation doesn’t appear to be preventing shoppers from loosening the purse strings. In its holiday spending forecast released last week, the NRF anticipated healthy retail sales, predicting growth of 6 percent to 8 percent this year.
But there’s more to the story. Depending on income bracket, consumers are feeling the impacts of inflation unevenly. While higher-income consumers say they plan to spend more than they did last year, lower- to middle-income individuals plan to spend more cautiously. Many began shopping before November in an attempt to spread out holiday spending, the NRF found.
Households earning less than $75,000 in annual income plan to spend a bit less this year on average: $606 versus $655 in 2021. But households earning more than $75,000 plan to spend an average of $1,304 this year compared to $1,247 last year, according to the NRF’s October consumer holiday survey.
Meanwhile, large retail corporations like Amazon, Costco, Home Depot and Walmart continue to profit handsomely, as their earnings reports indicate.
In a Nov. 2 article in the Financial Times, Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote that large companies have not only passed on higher costs to customers but have also taken advantage of circumstances to expand profit margins. “The broadening of inflation beyond commodity prices is more profit margin expansion than wage cost pressures,” Donovan said.
The perennial plea to “shop local” takes on particular significance this year, as some large, chain retailers may be adding to the already sharp inflation in the energy, housing and food sectors that’s hurting lower-income families, in particular. If “greedflation” angers you, consider where you spend your hard-earned dollars this holiday season.
Shopping locally presents an opportunity for commerce with conscience. Small independent retailers, grateful for your business, return more than three times as much per dollar of sales to the local economy than online competitors, according to a study released last year by the University of Minnesota at Duluth.
More than 62 percent of the money you spend at local independent retailers recirculates within the community, a 2014 Monadnock Region Civic Economics Indie Impact Study revealed.
By comparison, shopping online from retailers outside the community provides almost no local economic benefit — except perhaps to the delivery driver, as University of Minnesota researcher Monica Haynes points out.
Shopping locally is also the greener option, requiring no extra packaging or long-distance delivery.
If you haven’t yet crossed off all the names on your gift list, consider donning your favorite plaid garment and taking a stroll along Main Street Friday, the official kick-off to the holiday shopping season. Check out the offerings of local independent merchants, greet your neighbors and burn the Thanksgiving meal’s 3,000 calories (according to the Calorie Control Council). Your commitment to the health of the local community can make a difference.
