It has been 10 months since news surfaced that the national arts-and-crafts supplies chain Hobby Lobby would be moving into the space vacated by JCPenney in Keene’s West Street Shopping Plaza. Only recently, however, has the retailer’s imminent arrival stirred public comment.
In letters to the editor sent to The Sentinel, in social media posts and on call-in shows on WKBK radio over the past two weeks — some spurred by criticisms leveled by Keene City Councilor Randy Filiault of Hobby Lobby and certain terms in its lease with its landlord — a number of residents have expressed complaints about the store’s opening, which is expected soon, and faulted the city either for proactively bringing Hobby Lobby to Keene or for failing to prevent its coming to Keene. In general, they voice two areas of concerns, one economic, the other ideological.
The economic concern is not a new one — that the arrival of a national retail powerhouse, in this case Hobby Lobby, is unnecessary when Keene already has very fine, well-established stores serving the same market and will only serve to hurt local businesses. That argument has no doubt been raised ever since retail opportunities in Keene and the Monadnock Region began appealing to outside chains. Indeed, newly-arriving national retailers have tended to supplant previously established outposts of retail chains — remember Woolworths, Grants, Bradlees, Sears, Kmart? — as often as they have driven locally-owned stores out of business.
The other concern voiced about Hobby Lobby focuses on its corporate ideology and political activism. The company is unabashed in promoting the conservative Christian values of its founder, David Green, and his controlling-ownership family. This has involved it in a number of controversies. Prominent among them was its legal challenge of the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that employer-provided health insurance cover contraception, which led to a 2014 Supreme Court ruling it could opt out of the requirement. Hobby Lobby also periodically runs advertisements proclaiming Green’s and the company’s religious views. One nationwide ad in particular drew fire last year from some, saying it advocated for a Christian-run government. And the company took heat for defying temporary lockdown orders during the early days of the pandemic. These and other, less substantiated concerns about the company’s attitude toward non-Christian and LGBTQ persons have been cited by those locally who complain that a business espousing such values should not be allowed to open in Keene.
Both the economic and values objections to Hobby Lobby’s opening in Keene, however, miss the mark. Put simply, the city has no business — and no legal ability — to favor or disfavor one business over another. As it found in the 1980s when its efforts to prevent the development of what’s now Monadnock Marketplace on Route 9 outside the Keene bypass were slapped down in court, the city’s role under New Hampshire law is simply to assure that an incoming lawful business complies with local zoning and other regulatory requirements, and without regard for its impact on other businesses or its political or ideological views. Doing otherwise would put the city on a slippery slope that would have it picking winners and losers in the marketplace and end up in a costly and losing legal fight. And the West Street Shopping Plaza owner is similarly free to lease its commercial space to whomever it wishes and under whatever terms it wants to agree to, subject to those same requirements.
But there is a remedy available to those concerned about Hobby Lobby’s impending arrival — they can vote with their wallets. Just as Hobby Lobby is free to set up shop in Keene and conduct business in accordance with its ideological and religious views — of course, in compliance with all zoning, anti-discrimination or other legal requirements — area shoppers are free to spend their money elsewhere, whether it be to support another competing business or out of personal conviction.
— The Sentinel editorial board
