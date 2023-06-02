Remember the childhood mnemonic: “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue”?
For many, that sets “American” culture at about 830 years old. Some put stock in tales that Vikings crossing from Scandinavia reached the continent even earlier, about 985. Of course, both versions of American history ignore that there were civilizations here for thousands of years before anyone from Europe even knew this land existed.
Dartmouth researchers recently found artifacts in a dig at Weirs Beach that date back about 8,000 years. One said he’d hoped to find evidence of human life reaching back 10,000 to 12,000 years based on previous research — to the end of the last ice age.
It’s something to think about in two regards: immigration and growth.
First, consider the implication of human civilization in what we now call New Hampshire 8,000, 10,000 or 12,000 years ago. These Paleo-Indians migrated across from the western coastline of what’s now Alaska. They crossed the Bering Strait from Asia after having migrated north and west out of Africa, the commonly accepted birthplace of humanity.
At the same time, other humans leaving Africa headed north to what is now Europe and, faced with a broad ocean to the west, more or less remained there until they had mastered sea travel well enough to explore (see above for dates).
Since the runup to the 2016 presidential election, when it again became a national issue, much political oxygen has been wasted discussing how to “protect our borders” and otherwise deal with what’s often portrayed as an invasion of people who have a lot more in common genetically with those Paleo-Indians than do the people now complaining about them.
Of course, wars and campaigns have long been waged to determine not only where such borders are set, but who gets to set them. Many might argue that the United States is currently in the midst of such a battle, in which a segment of a dwindling majority is fighting to continue to be the ones setting policy, in the face of a sweeping change in the makeup of our demographics.
But consider this reminder that the only core difference between those looking to migrate here now and those seeking to stop them lies in which direction their ancestors turned tens of thousands of years ago.
Further, consider one obvious direction in which human genetics is headed. Like our melting-pot nation, humanity is melding. The ease of global travel and commingling of all races and ethnicities is working, over time, to return the composition of humanity to the uniformity from which it grew. It seems short-sighted, even silly, to rail against others based on the color of their skin, beliefs or traditions when — over time — those traits are being assimilated on a mass scale until, in a large sense, there won’t be much variance at all. We are the same.
The other, related dynamic we’re reminded of by the Weirs Beach find is growth. Recent studies have indicated a need for more workers — it used to be “skilled” workers, but the pandemic seems to have broadened the need. In order to have workers, you must have the things workers need, such as affordable housing, child care, broadband and other services, etc.
Everyone acknowledges the need, but no one wants to be inconvenienced by supplying it. “Don’t put housing near me; I moved here to get away from the city.” “Don’t build energy infrastructure here; it’s a danger/pollutant/health risk/eyesore.” “Don’t do construction where it’s inconvenient to me or costs me money; do it somewhere else.”
This rampant “I got mine, now stop and leave everything as is” mentality — frequently called NIMBYism, for Not In My Back Yard — is pretty laughable when you consider how short a time we’ve actually controlled this land.
For thousands of years, people — communities — lived, worked, loved and fought here, leaving behind traces we’re only now beginning to find. Imagine what they would think of this region today. And yet many of those who arrived 10, 20 or 50 years ago balk at the idea of “change.”
If we only knew what archeologists would unearth about us 10,000 years from now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.