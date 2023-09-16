As September began, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced several steps it said were designed to follow through on President Biden’s inaugural-address promise to crack down on fraud and mistreatment of nursing home residents. Among the steps were new guidelines for nursing home medical staffing.
Those guidelines, while admirable in intent, are problematic given current nursing shortages, and may ultimately be counterproductive.
Take, for example, the requirement that every facility have a registered nurse working on site at all times. The current CMS requirement is eight hours per day. New Hampshire long-term care representatives say 24/7 RN care isn’t feasible everywhere, given the number of registered nurses in the state.
“The idea that you’re going to be able to find 24/7 registered nurse coverage in Sullivan County or Coös County or Carroll County — you know, quite apart from even in Hillsborough County — I just don’t foresee how that could occur,” said Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the N.H. Health Care Association. “So, you know, basically this is just creating impossible expectations.”
The new rules — not yet finalized and in effect — would also mandate staffing levels of at least three hours per resident per day, between registered nurses and nurse aides. Many Granite State nursing homes already meet that, according to a N.H. Public Radio report. But others can’t find the staff in today’s market. If they can’t, they’d be forced to drop their patient load to meet the ratio mandated by the new federal rules.
Williams told NHPR Cheshire County’s Maplewood Nursing Home would need to add another 20 nursing assistants to maintain its current capacity.
Obviously, that would be a huge expense — and even if the county could afford it, the same dynamic is in play for many private facilities that couldn’t — but it also ignores the reality of the market. There likely aren’t that many nursing assistants in the region looking for work, and if there were, at least some would look elsewhere because of the wages Maplewood can pay.
That’s held down, in large part, by the rates paid for care in New Hampshire under Medicaid. The federal/state program covers low-income residents’ expenses, but at a rate set by the state that’s historically been far lower than private insurance would pay. This past session, state lawmakers passed a budget that raised Medicaid rates, but they still lag what providers say they need to pay workers a competitive wage.
There simply aren’t enough nurses and nursing assistants to create a balanced market for their services. And that, hospitals have found, has led to even higher expenses as they’ve had to rely on more-expensive per-diem or “traveling” nurses provided by employment firms. This reduces the supply of workers more as many choose those higher-paying per-diem roles.
The idea behind the new rules is that too many nursing home residents across the nation are neglected or receiving inadequate care. Certainly long-term care has its share of bad actors and facilities that do a poor job caring for these vulnerable members of society. Setting staffing standards is one way to clamp down on nursing homes that have, in the past, directed funds toward areas — such as executive pay or shareholder profits — other than direct care.
But at the same time, those standards have to make sense in all areas. The changes as proposed seem to be oblivious to market forces, particularly in more-rural settings, that make it difficult, if not impossible, for well-intentioned facilities to comply.
Before CMS finalizes these new guidelines, it ought to take a look at the effects they’d have on nursing homes and, more importantly, on patients who need that care. Setting quotas that can’t realistically be met would do more harm than good if it denies those who need it a placement in a care facility.
