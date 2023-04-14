The steady-as-she-goes approach taken by the N.H. Ballot Law Commission to updating the state’s vote-counting machines received a boost during last month’s municipal elections. Initially, it came from the results of trial tests of new machines in four communities. More came, unexpectedly, from election results in Sandown which undercut the arguments of those advocating all ballots be hand counted.
The AccuVote ballot-tallying machines used in New Hampshire have been around since the 1990s and have proven remarkably accurate, with a more than 99 percent accuracy rate. About two-thirds of New Hampshire’s municipalities now use them, and their reliability compares favorably to or is better than the hand-counting of ballots that’s done elsewhere.
The AccuVote machines, however, operate on outdated software and replacement parts are becoming scarce. As a result, the commission has been working with the Secretary of State’s Office to test replacement devices in some communities, and at its April 5 meeting, the commission heard results from tests conducted in March, locally in Winchester and also in Ashland, Londonderry and Milford. Machines of three manufacturers were tried out, and the Secretary of State’s Office afterward conducted manual audits of the ballots cast in those towns.
The verdict? The machines “accurately counted the votes,” Secretary of State David Scanlan told The Sentinel. That finding was echoed in Winchester, with Town Clerk Jim Tetreault reporting the hand count exactly matched the machine results at the town’s polling place.
Like the AccuVote machines, the devices being tested use optical scanning technology to read and tabulate ovals filled in on paper ballots by voters. They also must account for under- and overvotes — where too few or too many ovals are filled in — and must segregate write-in ballots. And, like the AccuVote devices, they are standalone and not connected to the Internet. A potentially significant improvement, however, is that the devices tested last month capture an image of each ballot being scanned, which Scanlan says can aid audits of results.
Approval of new machines for use must come from the commission and it, along with the Secretary of State’s Office, has been proceeding methodically to determine which devices to authorize. The commission last week approved additional trials of a fourth manufacturer’s ballot-counting machine in upcoming town elections in Hanover and Moultonborough to assess improvements the commission requested. It hopes, Scanlan says, to make a final choice of devices in time for them to be used in the 2024 general election. This being New Hampshire, towns and cities then wishing to use newly authorized devices will have to foot the bill.
Despite the encouraging results, the commission’s process is playing out as mistrust of elections — fueled by unfounded claims by former President Donald Trump and others — has spread both nationally and in New Hampshire. That led Scanlan last year to form a special committee to conduct hearings around the state to address election security in the state. Its final report resoundingly concluded New Hampshire’s elections are accurate, there’s no evidence of widespread fraud and the state’s ballot counting devices are reliable.
But, in an age of social-media-fueled conspiracy theories, facts too often don’t matter, and election distrust has taken a pernicious hold, as least among some here in New Hampshire. Mirroring efforts in other states, a bill to require all votes to be hand counted was introduced in the Legislature last year. It went nowhere, but proposals for hand counting continue.
Proponents argue that hand-counting is necessarily more reliable than machine counting. This despite reports by elections officials, including Keene City Clerk Patty Little, that hand recounts have been more likely to be wrong than machine counts, experience that’s consistent with a national study that found a 2 percent margin of error in hand counts. And news out of Sandown last week provided stark evidence that human error is unavoidable and can have serious consequences. There, an election official’s transposition error in tabulating the vote tally in a selectboard race led to the swearing in of the wrong person.
Those who sow doubt about the reliability of ballot-counting devices in New Hampshire do so without regard to the evidence or acknowledging the safeguards provided by manual recounts that can be requested under state law. Sadly, there may be some who will continue to rely more on social media conspiracy theorists than fact. But for most, the commission’s measured approach to choosing reliable replacements for the AccuVote machines should keep general confidence in New Hampshire’s elections high.
