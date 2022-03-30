In the month-plus since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, residents of the Monadnock Region, like those elsewhere in New Hampshire and across the U.S., have been quick to make their feelings of support and outrage known. Some of the more public demonstrations have included church-bell ringing, concerts, letters, signing a massive card and, well, actual demonstrations.
But there’s been more: monetary donations, yes, but also more tangible items.
Recently, through a pair of local donation drives, area residents have given clothes, medical supplies, hygiene items and non-perishable foods to be shipped overseas to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and those who remain in the war-torn country.
Partnering with NuDay, a New Hampshire-based humanitarian nonprofit, several Jaffrey residents organized a drive for goods to be sent to Eastern Europe. The drive operated out of an empty storefront in Monadnock Plaza provided by Atlas PyroVision, which also donated to the cause. Jaffrey Realtor Marc Tieger, one of the organizers, said the support has been overwhelming, with donors coming from places including Jaffrey, Keene and even Massachusetts. Donated items include clothes, women’s necessities, crutches, car seats, boots, first-aid kits, diapers and more.
Another drive was based in Peterborough, run by All Saints Episcopal Church. It partnered with the Peterborough food pantry to collect non-perishable canned goods.
Donations from Jaffrey and Peterborough were taken by truck and loaded into a shipping container at NuDay’s base in Derry on Friday to be taken Boston. They’ll be combined with goods collected in other drives around New England and shipped out for Poland, where they’ll be distributed or sent on to Ukraine.
That’s a lot, but it’s not all. As reported by the Monadnock Ledger Transcript, Keene State College art student Riley Young of Antrim, and KSC professors Emily Lambert and Lynn Richardson, have organized an art show featuring 4- by 6-inch postcards from local artists and a group of students from ConVal High School, which will be for sale for $20 each at a pop-up show at the Carroll House Art Gallery in Keene Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
These are valid efforts to help those most-affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and there are lots of other ways to contribute. But with every good cause come bad actors. Thus, plenty of scams have arisen, seeking to capitalize on the generosity of spirit being demonstrated toward Ukrainian war victims.
We certainly applaud and encourage any effort to help aid Ukraine and its beleaguered people and refugees. But be careful before you contribute, particularly if you’re being solicited to do so. Check out any organization seeking money on behalf of others.
For example, while the local drives have ended, Dublin’s Cindy Naudascher, a parishioner and chair of All Saints’ outreach ministry, said those who wish to help can still donate on NuDay’s website, www.nudaysyria.org. Information about the nonprofit and other legitimate organizations trying to aid the people of Ukraine is available at the N.H. Secretary of State’s website and at www.guidestar.org.