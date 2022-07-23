A lot more attention is being paid these days to the mental health of those whose job it is to deal with people in crisis. And that’s a good thing.
We’ve all heard or read about instances where police or firefighters faced physical harm while attending to someone in need; we’ve come to realize the enormous amount of stress inherent in such jobs. They sometimes literally hold a person’s life in their hand, knowing any mistake could allow it to slip away. And if you feel anxious thinking about the rise in gun violence and mass shootings across the nation, imagine how someone feels who may have to respond to such as situation.
It’s enough to make those of us with office jobs — even stressful ones — shudder.
No surprise, then, police, firefighters, EMTs, doctors and nurses suffer unusually high rates of depression, addiction, PTSD and suicide.
Preposterously, until recently, there’s been a paucity of help available to them, specifically. Sure, they could see a counselor or therapist, like anyone else. But the trials they face aren’t like everyone else.
That makes recent efforts to provide mental health assistance for them — and to make their jobs less stressful — particularly welcome.
As a recent Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab story noted such an effort – the N.H. Professionals Health Program. It offers mental health help specifically for health professionals, focusing on addiction and substance abuse.
As the Health Reporting Lab’s Olivia Belanger noted, while (somewhat amazingly) health professionals don’t experience addiction at a higher rate than the general population, they do face some unique challenges, such as actually having access to controlled substances. That became a public issue for Cheshire Medical Center in Keene this year when a nurse was found to be diverting fentanyl from the hospital’s supply and cited COVID-19 pandemic stress as prompting her to take drugs for personal use.
The professionals health program operates to get health care workers back on track, flush with the knowledge that medical professionals’ distinct risk factors — higher work stress levels than most professions, sleep deprivation and access to prescription drugs — make them more susceptible to relapse.
Given the challenges and the potential for harm to self or others, the program — or ones like it in other states — is necessary in the field. First responders and medical workers experience things others are fortunate not to see. It takes a toll. Aiming to level that field for them is the right step.
Then there’s simply acknowledging the dynamic and taking strides toward understanding and assisting those affected, even after the fact.
The suicide of a first responder will be considered a line-of-duty death eligible for associated family benefits under a bill recently signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. Previously, such benefits were available only to survivors of a responder killed on duty. Suicides due to the accumulated stress of the job weren’t acknowledged. The change not only aids survivors, it shows acceptance that the state realizes the mental-health toll emergency responders can face.
Lastly, giving first responders better training in stressful situations, such as dealing with others’ mental issues, may help reduce their stress and mental health challenges as well. A bill signed into law last week is designed to prevent loss of life by improving police training and practices for dealing with people with mental illnesses. It’s a worthy goal for both the responders and those they’re dealing with, who could suffer if an incident escalates.
Mental health has long been an overlooked aspect of overall health; some mental health issues still carry the stigma of blame, as if the person affected ought to be able to solve the issue themself. Depressed? In many eyes, that’s on you. But no one expects a person with a broken arm or appendicitis to heal themself.
But we’ve seen the effects of ignoring or dismissing mental health crises spill over to affect others. It can lead to increased homelessness, more calls for first responders, higher medical and social service costs and higher taxes for all.
Now, it’s become something to address before the crisis stage, and it’s worth applauding these efforts to do so in the case of those whose professions may lead to more frequent, and more intense, problems.
