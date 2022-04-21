For Jeffrey Voss of Alstead, the odds weren’t good. Apparently falling asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck on a lonely stretch of Route 9 early Friday morning, he was thrown from the driver’s seat when the truck veered into the rock wall on the side of the highway. He wound up on the dashboard of the truck, unconscious, as flames began to spread in the vehicle.
A local fire official termed the situation “unsurvivable.”
But Voss is indeed still alive, if only thanks to the chance that Vincent and Jake Heck were headed in the opposite direction at the moment of the crash, getting an early start on a trip to visit relatives in New Jersey and Maryland. He’s likely alive because they were quick to act, without thought of any danger to themselves, and because they were trained in basic first aid.
Nelson Fire Chief Joseph Sarcione said: “If it weren’t for the heroic actions of those two boys, it would’ve been a whole different ballgame.”
Seeing sparks under Voss’ truck and witnessing the crash near the Granite Lake Road exit, Vincent Heck, 19, immediately yelled for his mother, Melissa, to stop. He leapt from the car and raced to the truck, followed quickly by Jake, 16, as their mother called 911.
As detailed in a report by The Sentinel’s Molly Bolan, Vincent pried open the crumpled door only to find the driver missing. The boys eventually spotted Voss lying cross the dashboard and pulled him from the wreckage seconds before the entire truck was engulfed in flames.
More good fortune for Voss: After another motorist helped move him farther from the fire, Vincent and Jake checked him for injuries, cleared his airway and cleaned a cut. It turns out Vincent has CPR and first-aid training through the Red Cross, and Jake took a fire department CPR course in their hometown of Hillsboro.
Keene fire Capt. Chris Staples called it “absolute heroism at its finest.”
It’s hard to disagree. Not only did the boys immediately respond to help someone they didn’t know, they did so even after seeing the truck was on fire. They did so, in Vincent’s words, without a thought.
“My main focus was just making sure he was OK,” Jake said. “I didn’t really have any other thoughts.”
It’s easy to envision yourself in such a situation and see yourself as the hero. But, truth be told, many people might have kept driving, maybe calling 911 as they stayed on the road to their Easter weekend holiday. Others might have stopped, but seeing the flames and smoke, been reluctant to approach the truck. Perhaps some would have reached the truck and, not seeing the driver in his seat, would have backed off.
The Hecks’ response went beyond; it was truly a story of those who run toward the danger, looking to help, when others might have worried about themselves.
It was just a few moments, in a dark morning on a lonely run of Route 9. But it serves as an inspiration, a reason for hope that this next generation can find the wherewithal to tackle our world’s great challenges, and a reminder that courage often shows itself only when needed most.
“The fact that these people stopped and actually agreed to help, clearly putting their lives at risk to do that … that’s pretty profound,” said Staples.
Indeed.