It isn’t on Wednesday’s agenda, but it seems the state is again planning to ask the five-member Executive Council to approve funding for three of the state’s largest family planning clinics.
At issue is a series of contracts to use more than $1 million of federal Title X Family Planning Program funding for organizations that provide people of low income with low-cost cancer screenings, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases and contraceptives. The three centers — Concord’s Quality Health Center, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Lovering Health Center on the Seacoast — also provide abortion-related services, and the four Republican councilors have seized on that since last year to scuttle attempts by the state Department of Health and Human Services to use the federal funding for its intended purpose.
Over the past couple of years, in four votes, only Democrat Cinde Warmington, who represents much of this region, has sided with Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration and voted to approve the contracts.
By law, Title X funding cannot be used for abortions, and the Republican councilors — Milford’s David Wheeler, who represents a number of towns in this area, Manchester’s Theodore Gatsas, the Seacoast’s Janet Stevens and the North Country’s Joseph Kenney — have broadened that requirement expansively. They initially demanded assurances from the Sununu’s administration last year that the funds would be used as required. That demand turned out to be a smokescreen, however, as they continued to vote down the funding despite audits provided by DHHS and an opinion from state Attorney General John Formella that established none of the centers were commingling Title X funding with independently derived funds or using it for other than its intended, non-abortion-related purpose.
Kenney essentially accused the administration of lying, saying he was concerned about “commingling of funds,” despite assurances to the contrary. Gatsas noted a concern that a 14-year-old girl might get access to emergency contraception without her parent’s knowledge at these providers, though it’s already available to minors at pharmacies without parental notification or consent. And Wheeler even opposed contracts with other low-cost family planning centers not offering abortion services, simply because they might conceivably refer patients to ones that do.
So where have the four councilors left New Hampshire? The three centers denied Title X funding served more than 17,000 residents and provided up to 80 percent of the state’s Family Planning Program services. That program subsidizes reproductive health care for low-income and under- and uninsured Granite Staters, including adolescents, LGTBQ+ residents, refugees and those at risk of unintended pregnancy due to substance abuse. Only four centers remain in the program — none nearer this region than Manchester or Nashua — and DHHS has been unable to recruit alternative providers to replace the three being denied funding. Last year, the federal delegation secured $500,000 for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England to restore some services, but it didn’t come close to the services previously established.
In bringing the contracts back this fall, DHHS is apparently hoping the councilors will be swayed by a public “request for information” seeking recommendations for making sexual and reproductive health care more readily available. That request garnered information that’s hardly surprising — providers said they need the public funding to adequately provide the necessary services. The department also included a question specifically asking providers how they keep from running afoul of the law banning the use of Title X funds for abortion services, though if the councilors have flatly refused to believe the attorney general and DHHS staff when they’ve shown that to be the case, we don’t hold out much hope that the word from the providers themselves will change any minds.
According to N.H. Bulletin, the department also sought feedback on the barriers to accessing sexual and reproductive health care for Granite Staters. Based on the past few years, we’d say the answer to that is clearly the ideology and politicizing of councilors’ duty to provide fiscal oversight of those contracts.
Even in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse the Roe v. Wade decision and yank away individual rights women have had for 50 years — and the state’s restrictive abortion ban enacted in 2021 via a budget amendment — New Hampshire women still have a legal right to seek an abortion in New Hampshire, within limits. But the GOP councilors not only continue to ignore that right, they’ve also turned their backs on thousands of Granite State residents who need reproductive health treatment and counseling. Changing that will require voters motivated enough to elect state officials who will provide that support. And, thanks to repeated gerrymandering efforts of the council’s districts, they’ll have to turn out in far greater numbers in those four districts to make a dent in the status quo.
In the meantime, we hope at least two of the four GOP councilors will have a change of heart on a matter of health for those most in need in New Hampshire.
