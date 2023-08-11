While serving as New Hampshire’s governor, Chris Sununu has rarely shied from seizing an opportunity to use his bully pulpit. That has often proved effective, and if the latest incidence does so as well, an overdue easing of one of the regulatory obstacles to addressing mental health workforce shortages will result.
Often identified as a barrier to attracting mental health — and indeed all health-related — professionals has been the state’s licensing requirements. While workforce shortages have been a growing problem nationwide for some time, the pandemic highlighted that those requirements have often put the state at a competitive disadvantage when trying to lure new professionals to practice in New Hampshire.
Among steps to address the issue in the case of mental health professionals, the Legislature passed House Bill 143 in 2021 to authorize conditional, two-year licenses to social workers, mental health counselors and marriage and family therapists. The measure included reduced prerequisites for supervised work experience and practical training.
HB 143 was signed into law by Sununu on Aug. 10, 2021. And has the measure been effective in easing mental-health worker shortages? Flatly, no. The fault, however, lies not with the Legislature, but with the Board of Mental Health Practice, the professional oversight body charged with issuing conditional licenses to qualifying applicants. In those two years, the board has not issued any of the newly authorized conditional licenses. Astoundingly, it has failed even to issue any rules to implement the conditional licensing requirements.
The failure has ramifications beyond not attracting applicants. Granting a conditional license to new practitioners would mean their supervised work experience could be billed to private insurance companies. Without the license, only their Medicaid-covered services can be billed, a significant financial deterrent for those beginning their careers in New Hampshire and for employers otherwise willing to hire them.
Surprisingly, the board’s dereliction didn’t come to light until the July 19 Executive Council meeting, when Cinde Warmington, whose council district includes much of this region, raised the matter as an off-agenda item with Lindsey Courtney, executive director of the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, which oversees many of the state’s licensing bodies. When Warmington mused aloud that surely somebody should be able to put pressure on the board to cease what she termed its obstruction, Sununu jumped in, vowing prompt action to remove the board members if they don’t “move on the rules.” He followed that up on July 27 with a terse and very public directive giving the board until Sept. 1 to file a rulemaking proposal to implement conditional licenses.
Why the board has failed to act is unclear. N.H. Bulletin reported the board’s prior chair submitted testimony to the House this year suggesting HB 143’s placing of the conditional license provisions for mental health workers and marriage and family therapists in the social worker section of the law was problematic. That seems like rather opaque bureaucratic inside baseball, but even so, as Courtney pointed out to the Bulletin, the board could issue temporary rules while pursuing the lengthier process of issuing final rules.
Kudos to Warmington for raising the issue, and Sununu’s also to be applauded for using his bully pulpit to put pressure on the board to act. The governor has made streamlining regulatory licensing a policy priority and, while the Legislature balked at his proposal to eliminate a number of professional licenses this year, certainly the removal of any unnecessary barriers to addressing mental health worker shortages is a matter of urgency. This year, the Legislature passed, and Sununu signed, a significant measure with the potential to meaningfully expand the state’s professional pool by enabling the OPLC to issue reciprocity licenses to practice in New Hampshire to those with licenses from states having “substantially similar” requirements.
But the legislation requires the OPLC to work with the various licensing bodies in determining whether another state’s licensing requirements are “substantially similar.” Let’s hope Sununu’s very public fish-or-cut-bait directive to the mental health board will not only speed the implementation of the conditional licenses authorized by HB 143, but also put all the licensing boards on notice they must act with urgency on the newly enacted reciprocity licensing authorization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.