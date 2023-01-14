So far this winter season, the weather hasn’t been awful, except for a pre-Christmas cold snap felt throughout the nation. Yet the region’s homeless shelters report record demand for beds.
Mindy Cambiar, director of the Hundred Nights shelter on Lamson Street, last week dubbed it a “crisis point,” adding: “This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
This being New Hampshire, of course the weather is a factor in driving shelter demand. Many of the area’s homeless — or what are now being referred to as “unhoused” — opt to sleep in vehicles or camp in the woods or other out-of-sight places during warmer months, but can’t realistically do that in January and February.
But what’s driving the “crisis” isn’t that; it’s economics on two fronts. First, the cost of housing and lack of affordable options in the state is as bad as ever, if not worse. Second, other unavoidable costs — food, energy, gas, medical expenses — have also been driven up over the past year, meaning some who were living on the edge have toppled over into homelessness.
The housing crunch has been a hot topic for several years now, particularly as employers have bemoaned the unavailability of qualified workers who can’t find affordable living space. The spike in home values during the pandemic has made it far less likely for middle-class workers to be able to buy their first home. And rentals prices have surged as well.
Keene Mayor George Hansel has landed smack in the middle of the issue. To begin with, he was a driving force among the state’s mayors in submitting a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu in 2020, calling for the state to step up on the issue of housing cost and availability. And that advocacy got him named by Sununu to a state Council on Housing Stability. That group has set as its main short-term goal adding 13,500 housing units statewide by 2024.
But Hansel didn’t sign onto a second letter to Sununu, sent this month by a smaller group of mayors, that focused more on the issue of homelessness. “The State of New Hampshire’s systems of care for individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness are not meeting the needs of communities across the state and are contributing to a statewide homelessness crisis,” the mayors wrote on Jan. 3.
That letter, perhaps not coincidentally, was authored by Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and came on the heels of well-publicized events involving homeless people in Manchester: Two unhoused people died there in December, one in a tent outside a shelter, the other in a café that was made into shelter space; and a baby was hospitalized after his mother, who was unhoused, allegedly gave birth in frigid conditions.
Hansel said he wouldn’t have signed the recent letter because of its tone, which he described as “shouting at people,” namely Sununu. He also noted the state has taken action on housing, namely to put a huge chunk of federal money into spurring development that promises to include some affordable units. That’s a start, but a long way from helping those in need now.
Hansel also chairs a similar housing stability panel set up by the Keene City Council, and that one is very focused on homelessness here. It came out of a letter by three councilors asking for solutions to the issue in Keene last March, right after a longtime homeless encampment in the woods behind Hannaford’s had been broken up.
Recognizing that not all homeless residents want to abide by the rules of organized shelters, Councilors Bryan Lake, Bobby Williams and Catherine Workman made several suggestions, including establishing a designated area for camping with city-funded dumpsters and restrooms and creating parking lots where people living out of their cars could sleep for the night. No discernible movement has occurred on the designated parking areas, and the Wheelock Park Campground has been taken out of the mix as a camping area for the unhoused.
So with the issue coming to a head once more, the onus locally is on Hansel’s panel to take some action or recommend some to the council. As the deaths in Manchester indicate, this is an immediate problem, and solutions that will develop over years are welcome, but more is needed.
