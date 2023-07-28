It’s been apparent for awhile that community power plans could indeed deliver savings to consumers on their electricity bills. Remaining unknown until they launched late this Spring, though, was whether the plans would attract enough enrollment to fully leverage their aggregated buying power and also result in increased usage of electricity sourced from renewable energy.
Out of the starting gate, the aggregated buying power of the community plans are very price competitive. In this region, the plan Keene launched in partnership with Swanzey, Marlborough and Wilton — which took the approach of locking in a 30-month contract — announced in March pricing for its basic option that was 45 percent lower than Eversource’s then equivalent rate. While that comparison was skewed because Eversource’s price was set early in the year when market prices were extraordinarily high, the Keene-led plan’s pricing still remains nearly 12 percent lower even after Eversource’s most recent semiannual repricing, which will take effect Aug. 1.
Elsewhere in the area, Peterborough, Walpole and Harrisville launched community power plans as part of the statewide Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The coalition will — like Eversource and the state’s major electric utilities — reprice twice-yearly, and it recently announced the six-month price beginning Aug. 1 for its basic option would be 11 to 13 percent lower than the equivalent rate from the utilities principally servicing those towns.
Coming on the heels of last-year’s run-up in electric prices — Eversource’s rate last August was 80 percent above its upcoming Aug. 1 rate — the savings offered through the aggregated buying power of communities’ residents and businesses are welcome relief. But a further benefit long touted by advocates is the potential of community power plans to reduce use of non-renewable energy sources and encourage more environmentally beneficial sources of electricity.
The Keene-led and coalition plans do this by marshaling their aggregated buying power to offer customers the opportunity to choose a greener mix of energy for their electricity supply by electing to source 33, 50 or 100 percent of their electricity from renewables, compared to the large state utilities’ renewables mix of 23.4 percent.
The greener options are more expensive, however, and even though the plans’ 33 and 50 percent options are priced below, for instance, the Eversource Aug. 1 rate, it’s been unclear to what extent customers would be willing to forego some of the savings available in the community power plans to elect one of the greener offerings. With the initial enrollment period having ended, sign-up results are beginning to be announced, and they are encouraging indeed.
Peterborough Community Power Co-Chair Joel Haberman recently told the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript over 3,000 residents — more than the most recent census estimate of the town’s households — are participating in the town’s plan, with the “vast majority” doing so at the 33 percent renewables level. In Keene, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told the city council at its most recent meeting, over 90 percent of the city’s residential and commercial customers were enrolled in its plan. Similar to Peterborough, the “vast majority” were enrolled at the 33 percent renewable level. Further, she said, only 207 of the Keene plan’s almost 9,500 participants elected to remain at the Eversource-equivalent basic level.
For Keene, the launch of its community power plan is an important step toward meeting its goal of sourcing all electricity used in the city from renewable energy by 2030. Although that will take encouraging many more to opt up to the higher percentage options, the robust participation in the recently-launched plans should give them additional scale over time to price the greener options even more attractively. And with Cheshire County and other area towns also set to roll out plans through the coalition soon, Keene and the region will be meaningfully better positioned to reduce the area’s dependence on non-renewables, while lowering electricity costs for their residents and businesses.
