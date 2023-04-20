Since Chris Sununu took office, the Granite State has fallen farther and farther behind states that are seeking to get out from under the thumb of fossil fuel-based utilities. Where once New Hampshire was lauded for being at the fore of seeking alternative energy sources, the state now lags its neighbors so much that it sticks out like a sore thumb.
There’s the 11-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap and trade program that aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the Northeast. The initiative allows each state to set up its own system to cap CO2 emissions and auction off allowances for any excess — essentially payments for permission to pollute — and decide how to spend that income. In 2008, New Hampshire was a founding member.
Ideally, under the agreement, the revenue generated would be invested to help expand energy efficiency in the state and increase the use of renewable sources. But the state’s GOP lawmakers, who first tried to back out of the agreement altogether, then forced a compromise under which only $1 of each per-ton offset can go toward energy efficiency. The rest has to go to ratepayers as a rebate. Giving ratepayers a break isn’t an awful idea, but it amounts to pennies per customer for homeowners, a bit more for large energy users. Meanwhile, it guts the point of RGGI.
The Granite State is the only New England state without a statutory requirement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or a comprehensive, up-to-date climate action plan — policy decisions that contradict common sense, given what we’re seeing occur already with the state’s changing climate. Efforts to enact such laws have been defeated by conservatives or vetoed by Sununu at least four times in recent years.
The latest snub toward reasonable green energy policy is the state’s failure to sign on to a regional clean hydrogen hub proposal — backed by every Northeastern state except New Hampshire. This consortium, which also includes hundreds of business partners, is hoping to win a $1.25 billion federal grant to create a $3.62 billion regional hub of hydrogen energy projects.
The federal Energy Department has high hopes for hydrogen. Alone, it burns easily — remember the Hindenburg? — without emitting carbon dioxide, and can be used in a variety of ways to increase or create energy. It’s being eyed for transportation, but an important future use being considered is power generation. Today, about 95 percent of all hydrogen energy is produced from steam reforming of natural gas. But companies are seeking better technology to more efficiently extract or generate it through renewable resources such as hydro and solar.
Critics point out current extraction processes can result in leaking methane or nitrogen oxide emissions, and that for now, it’s still expensive compared to burning fossil fuels. But electrolysis — which uses a current to separate the hydrogen and oxygen elements from water — is a green solution that produces only power and water vapor.
There’s enough promise in it that the federal government is willing to invest and companies are lining up to explore it. One, as noted by the N.H. Bulletin, is Q Hydrogen of Utah, which is developing a clean-hydrogen-fueled power plant at a former paper mill in Groveton, using a new turbine technology and water from the Upper Ammonoosuc River.
According to the Bulletin, Gov. Chris Sununu, asked about the consortium, said, “I love the idea of hydrogen.” Then he noted the specifics of the agreement would dictate whether the state ought to participate. Department of Energy spokesman Chris Ellms said, “Before the State of New Hampshire enters into an agreement with other states, there are a variety of factors that need to be considered, such as whether or not the agreement aligns with State policy goals.”
It’s worth considering that, seven years into his administration, our state government has been reshaped in Sununu’s image. He’s appointed virtually every key department head and most of the state’s top court, even pushing through an overhaul of the energy regulation structure to ensure his people controlled all aspects. For him to say he’s a fan of hydrogen energy while his own deputy DOE commissioner says the state wasn’t ready to commit to it seems an unlikely disconnect.
Also, this agreement was put together a year ago, so it’s not like the DOE had no time to weigh its merits. If Sununu truly loved the idea, it would have gotten done.
And that raises the question whether the plan doesn’t meet the approval of the most important player in New Hampshire energy: Sununu’s major campaign donor Eversource. Benefiting the state’s largest utility has been a constant in too many key energy decisions the state has made in the past seven years.
