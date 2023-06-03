Much attention has necessarily been focused on expanding workforce housing and child care options to support the region’s economic future. There is, however, at least a third leg to the economic development stool — assuring an inventory of suitable property to attract businesses looking to move to or expand in the region or for use in community revitalization — and last week’s announcement of federal grants for brownfields cleanup was a significant boost for that effort.
Brownfield sites are those where the presence of environmental hazards hinder their expansion, reuse or redevelopment. In many cases — certainly in New England — the sites are a legacy of past industrial times when once vibrant factories operated without an understanding of their environmental impact and now lie fallow due to changing economic conditions.
Ideally, economic factors align to repurpose or redevelop the sites, but often the costs of environmental cleanup frighten off businesses and developers. Too often, that leaves communities saddled with eyesores that drag down efforts to revitalize for the future and unable to address significant health and safety concerns from environmental contamination.
Clearly, a governmental leg up is often needed to spur the cleanup of environmentally-challenged properties and their redevelopment. Recognizing this, the federal government has for two decades funneled investment through its Environmental Protection Agency, working with state governments, to help communities address brownfields cleanup. The Biden administration’s infrastructure law enacted with bipartisan support in 2021 made significant additional funding available to the EPA’s brownfields programs, and last week the agency announced grants to 262 communities intended to jumpstart reuse of environmentally-compromised properties.
Among the competitive grants awarded is $1 million to capitalize a revolving loan fund to be set up by Monadnock Economic Development Corp. to provide loans and subgrants for brownfields cleanup in the region. The Keene organization plans to launch the loan fund in the fall, executive director Cody Morrison says, and municipal and private brownfields owners can apply for assistance with the costs of assessing the extent of any contamination and, potentially, with cleanup costs.
In its grant application, MEDC identified six priority vacant or underutilized sites hearkening back to the region’s industrial past, generally in the lower Ashuelot River valley: the former Kingsbury Manufacturing site on Keene’s Marlborough Street, the abandoned A.C. Lawrence Tannery in Winchester, the location of former tack and fastener manufacturer W.W. Cross in Jaffrey, Swanzey’s Homestead Woolen Mill and two sites housing former paper-related businesses in Hinsdale and Winchester. MEDC’s application recites a number of potential commercial and industrial redevelopment initiatives for the sites which access to the new loan fund can help stimulate. And the application points out the benefit of environmental cleanup near sensitive waterways, citing a range of environmental concerns at the sites including the presence of petroleum and other solvents, lead, asbestos and PCBs.
Additionally, redevelopment of the A.C. Lawrence Tannery site received a significant direct boost, as the EPA grants include a separate $1.18 million award to the town of Winchester for cleanup of the significant soil and groundwater contamination there. That will aid ongoing plans to revitalize the downtown, including to install a solar farm on some of the property, a so-called Brightfield redevelopment option for brownfields.
The potential benefit for revitalizing the former Kingsbury site are less certain. The MEDC loan fund certainly will add incentive for its redevelopment. That, however, requires cooperation from the current property owner, who, amidst a decade-long cat-and-mouse game with Keene over unpaid property taxes, in the past refused to allow environmental testing supported by an earlier EPA grant. Still, cleanup and reuse of that site is critical to the city’s plans for revitalizing the Marlborough Street corridor, and the availability of the loan fund should help.
Finding the additional resources necessary to overcome environmental cleanup costs that weigh down redevelopment of contaminated properties from bygone industrial times is a significant challenge. Like addressing housing and child care shortages, those efforts are important for the region’s long-term sustainability, and the EPA grants to MEDC and Winchester are welcome federal investment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.