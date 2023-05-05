Among the most important — and contentious — projects the city has undertaken in many years, the replacement and upgrading of water, sewer and utility lines throughout the downtown took a turn last week. That’s when the city council and the public got word that the expected cost is now at least double the number being used as recently as a few months ago. And likely rising.
That was one new wrinkle councilors heard at the workshop; another was a compromise design option that would allow one-way traffic and parking across the head of Central Square, taking up some of the area the consultants had pegged for an expanded greenway/paved plaza; and the council was presented with the options of either a new mini-roundabout or a five-legged traffic signal (similar to what already exists).
So, the project, which has been in the works for several years and publicly debated since last fall, now moves to the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee, which presumably will discuss those options and winnow them to one recommendation by this summer. Then, it goes back to the full council, where it might be approved, or a whole new discussion may emerge.
The news of a cost that’s double what was being discussed just months ago didn’t seem to faze the handful of councilors who showed up to last week’s workshop (including the mayor, there were a bare-quorum eight). Perhaps that’s because they had already seen the news in their informational materials.
But the news sure jumped out to the public. For most of the time it’s been discussed, the price tag had been a consistent $7 million or so, a bit more if the city adds in work around Central Square and at the Railroad Street/Gilbo Avenue intersection.
We learned just this week that those numbers are more than two years old. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told Sentinel city reporter Hunter Oberst so (see story on Page A1) in an email, in which she also wrote that cost updates are done “after decisions have been made about scope.” Thus, she noted, new numbers appeared after a utilities update, setting the cost at about $9.4 million once there was agreement on the infrastructure part of the plan.
Worth noting: The new $14 million-$14.9 million estimate is the cost now, though the project isn’t expected to get underway for another two years. So a much higher cost is far more realistic, given the rising prices of labor and materials. And, as one speaker last week pondered: What does this mean for the prices water and sewer customers pay?
That construction costs have jumped in the past two years isn’t shocking. Anyone who’s had home improvements to do or contractors to hire during that period would know this. And certainly the city, which is constantly putting contracts out to bid or doing work itself, would know it. What strikes us as odd about the process is that city officials and their consultant would continue to publicly use outdated numbers for so long. It’s not as if residents hadn’t asked about the cost. We recall a few specifically demanding information on tax impacts several times during public comment periods.
Accurate tax effects would be difficult to pin down at this point, since the city doesn’t know how much federal or state aid it can obtain toward the project, or even the final cost. But many a municipal project has been pitched to voters with some reasonable estimate attached.
A somewhat skeptical narrative might be that officials wanted to keep the cost numbers down for as long as possible into the process to limit that as a factor in the public debate. Our view is that city staff was truly, somehow, caught unprepared for the jump in costs. It’s reasonable to ask whether they should have been.
Dragon said the $850,000 difference between the cost of just doing the infrastructure work or adding in the renovations of Central Square and such is a “minimal difference.” We presume she means in the cost to taxpayers, after the cost is stretched out via bonding and any grants or other revenues are factored in. But by using outdated numbers for so long, then jumping them up twice late in the discussion, the city risks taxpayers demanding the cheapest option out of sticker shock.
That might be a penny-wise/pound foolish approach. But now, everyone involved has to know the price of whatever option they choose is only going to go up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.