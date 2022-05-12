It’s spring, and the landscaping warriors are out in force. For many Americans, a lush, weed-free lawn is the goal, and they are willing to pay billions a year for it.
Americans spend about $35 billion yearly on lawn and garden products, according to a 2021 Consumer Reports article.
But the perfectly manicured lawn is probably not the best landscaping option for this ailing planet, given the resources needed to sustain turf: water, fertilizers, pesticides, fuel for mowing. Seeds of change are slowly sprouting, though.
Lawns are leaving Las Vegas, for example, being torn up to be replaced by more desert-friendly xeriscaping. In the face of extreme drought, Nevada passed a law last year, the first of its kind in the nation, according to a recent New York Times report, ordering the removal of “nonfunctional” patches of grass. (Athletic fields and cemeteries are considered functional.) The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates a savings of up to 9.5 billion gallons of water annually by removing 3,900 acres of grass.
No Mow May, first popularized several years ago in the United Kingdom, has begun to take root in this country. Allowing grass to grow throughout the month — along with bugleweed, dandelions and clover — helps bees and other pollinators searching for early flowers.
Much has been written about the decline of honeybees. Besides producing honey, these bees and other pollinators, such as native bees, moths and butterflies, fertilize plants by transferring pollen from one plant to another so the plants can produce fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds. The commercial production of more than 90 crops relies on bee pollination, according to the federal Food and Drug Administration.
About one-third of the food eaten in the U.S. comes from crops pollinated by honeybees, including apples, cranberries, pumpkins, squash, broccoli and almonds, to name a few.
New Hampshire experienced a 59 percent honeybee hive loss during the winter of 2020-21, according to the N.H. Beekeepers Association, which surveyed 352 apiaries in 163 towns. The top cause of hive loss, according to those surveyed, was varroa mites, parasites that weaken and kill the bees. But pesticide exposure, genetic challenges, drought and environmental changes also affect the honeybee’s ability to survive, according to the University of New Hampshire Extension Service.
Bees that feed on a diet of many different flowers are better able to survive the stresses of pesticide exposure and disease pressure, research shows. Flowering plants we often considered undesirable “weeds” serve as an important food source for bees. New England aster and goldenrod, for example, are two of the most important autumn flowers for honeybees and bumble bees because they provide some of the last fresh food they will eat all year, according to the extension service.
A remedy, not only for pollinators but also for the environment in general, would be to reduce or eliminate lawn in favor of “wildscapes” — habitats that supports local wildlife.
Some area residents are planning to do just that. Cheshire County Conservation District recently announced its 2022 Conservation Opportunity Fund recipients: Leslie Casey of Sullivan, Georgina Carley of Hinsdale, Dian Matthews of Keene, the Friends of the Ashuelot River Park of Keene and the United Church of Christ of Keene. The fund is distributing $6,445 among the five recipients, who plan a variety of wildscaping projects, from installing native pollinator gardens to regenerating forest edge with native plants. The Friends of Ashuelot River Park of Keene, for example, will use the money to install a rain garden with native plantings.
The Conservation Opportunity Fund’s mission is to provide funding for owners of small tracts of land who are interested in improving the wildlife habitat on their property. Anyone interested in applying for funding in 2023 can visit cheshireconservation.org/cof.
One valuable resource for native plants is the N.H. State Forest Nursery, which offers more than 50 different bare-root seedling species for sale to the public each spring at a reasonable cost. The trees and shrubs provide important habitat for local wildlife. The University of New Hampshire Extension Service, which operates a county office in Keene, is another, providing information on its website about creating pollinator habitat, landscaping with native plants, and conserving water in the garden.
Americans spend 32 hours per month to keep the yard “looking fresh,” according to a 2019 New York Post article on lawn maintenance. That figure includes six hours of mowing, along with other time spent edging, pulling weeds and watering.
The same poll found four in 10 Americans put off mowing the lawn because it’s a time-consuming chore.
Wildscaping could be the solution, freeing up limited leisure time while improving the health of the planet.