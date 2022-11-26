Thanksgiving and the days that follow are notable for many reasons, among them that they kick off the longer holiday season meant to bring cheer, hope and promise as we end a long year and begin another. But that lightening of spirit seems particularly welcome every other year when, like this year, it comes so closely on the heels of contentious, divisive and even angry national and state elections.
The cheerier holiday mood brought on this week also arrives with a commercially-oriented promotional component, and we’re midway through the Thanksgiving weekend run from Black Friday and Plaid Friday through Small Business Saturday to Cyber Monday. Those play a role as this time of year has many of us looking for tangible expressions of the season’s warmer sentiments and spirit to share with loved ones and friends.
There is also, however, an additional, more altruistically devoted, promotion that follows next week — Giving Tuesday. Like all the holiday-season promotional “Days,” it may seem a bit gimmicky, but its heart is very much in the right place. For, despite the warmth and good spirit so many of us are fortunate to enjoy this holiday season, they come as colder, winter weather moves in and adds even more stress to the lives of those for whom these days may not be so merry and bright, whether for lack of a warm home to sleep in, sufficient food to put on the family table or access to basic affordable physical and mental health care.
It is these and other needs that Giving Tuesday means to highlight and encourage us to help address. One way is by supporting one or more of the multitude of services and organizations in the region dedicated to easing these situations or meeting other societal needs, such as protecting the vulnerable, promoting the arts or addressing environmental concerns. Many are promoting Giving Tuesday as an opportunity for making a donation, but any amount on any day would be welcome. Certainly, as chronicled in a report in Friday’s Sentinel, financial support will be particularly important at a time when spiraling food, energy and other costs are limiting the ability of area food pantries, homeless shelters and others to address the need in our midst.
But there are countless other ways to give, whether on Giving Tuesday itself or at other times. These could include donations of food or clothing to a civic or religious organization that collects them this season and throughout the year. It could involve volunteering time to help out a worthy organization at a busy time of year. There are a range of angel trees around the region and other organizations that provide opportunities for helping families provide gifts to their children they can’t otherwise afford. And random acts of kindness — helping an elderly or disabled neighbor with chores, dropping off a meal with someone who’s housebound, or simply buying coffee for the next person in line, to name but a few — can also make a meaningful difference.
Any or all of these will be gratefully accepted at any time and will add warmth and comfort for those on the receiving end. But in addition to lightening their spirits, those who are in a position to extend such generosity will surely find their own holiday season brightened as well. ‘Tis the season.
