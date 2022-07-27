Communities are right to be frustrated with the N.H. Public Utilities Commission for not yet having approved rules for community power plans three years after the law allowing them was passed.
Community power plans — or as the state pithily terms it, “the aggregation of electric customers and municipal host customer generators serving political subdivisions” — allow a municipal government (rather than a utility) to provide electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, though a utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
The proposed benefit is twofold — potentially lowering rates by aggregating buying power and allowing more flexibility in choosing the sources of that power.
The idea, allowed under RSA 53-E:2, as passed in 2019, quickly found favor with communities all over the state, starting with Keene. Harrisville passed its own plan last year, and Swanzey, Marlborough, Peterborough and Walpole passed theirs earlier this year. Cheshire County and 13 towns have incorporated the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire.
However, actually getting a plan up and running was initially slowed, because by the time even the earliest communities had constructed their plans, a handful of GOP legislators had proposed a bill to undermine the idea, making it so costly and unmanageable that it would be a waste even to try.
Fortunately, that 2021 effort, House Bill 315, was eventually amended. As proposed, HB 315 would have limited necessary customer data municipalities could obtain from electric utilities and would have eliminated the ability to use tax dollars for incidental costs associated with the programs — meaning city staff couldn’t work on the plan or help run it. The amended bill gives municipalities more flexibility in billing, metering and providing customer service, and allows public dollars to be used on some things associated with program operation.
There was a third obstacle in HB 315 that remains, however. It requires the PUC approve any community power plan. Keene planner Mari Brunner noted in 2021 that additional regulatory review could create a long-term delay in launching the program.
It turns out, she was prophetic.
Even after HB 315 was rewritten, the PUC was in a position of needing to create rules under which it would approve the plans. Then Gov. Chris Sununu decided to throw the state’s energy regulatory structure into turmoil, creating a new Department of Energy. Getting that set up and running has slowed almost every aspect of energy regulation in the state, not to mention the PUC itself has undergone some major staffing issues.
Still, here we are, three years out, with not a single community power plan in place and facing some of the highest electric rates the state has experienced, with Eversource and Liberty both effectively doubling their generation rates in the past two months. Somehow, the PUC found time to pass those hikes as soon as they were proposed. But it still hasn’t created the rules needed to approve any community power plans.
The rules will cover a variety of topics, including the relationship between municipal and county aggregators and distribution utilities, as well as access to customer data for planning and operation, metering and billing. And since it hasn’t created any rules, it’s already turned down several plans — including Keene and Harrisville’s — for not complying with the nonexistent rules, though it has encouraged them to reapply when the rules are adopted.
Unsurprisingly, advocates for community power plans have piled on, calling the PUC’s delays “extremely unfortunate” foot-dragging. The state’s consumer advocate, Donald Kreis, compared the latest excuse of a “scheduling error” to a con man selling the Brooklyn Bridge.
The good news, at this point, is that the wait might not last into next year’s legislative session. But for that to occur, the PUC has to do something it so far hasn’t: act expeditiously. The commission was due to vote on the rules at its Wednesday morning meeting. If it passed them, and files its decision with the Office of Legislative Services by Thursday, the proposal could be heard by the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules at its Aug. 18 meeting, according to Andrea Hodson, chair of Harrisville’s electric aggregation committee.
If not, it may well be four years and counting since RSA 53-E:2 made community power plans a thing before any get approved. At that point, it might begin to look as if advocates for electric power options in New Hampshire have somehow wound up holding a deed to a very famous bridge.
