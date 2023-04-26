Every community is what its citizens make of it. Sometimes, the whole exceeds the sum of the parts — that is, the community is made better because of those in it than one might expect. We would argue that Keene — and by extension, the Monadnock Region — is such a place.
And if it is, one of the people who made it more than it might otherwise have been for the past several decades was Gerhard Bedding.
Bedding, who died last week at age 94, didn’t hold elected office, although he was appointed to the city’s Solid Waste Committee. He may, in fact, have held a deep mistrust of government and those who seek to run it. He didn’t run a business that we know of, or belong to fraternal or civic organizations, such as Lions or Rotary. But he was a frequent volunteer and an activist.
According to his obituary, which ran this past weekend, he gave his time to be part of hospice, Keene’s Solid Waste Committee, Aurum Foundation N.H. Citizens for Health Freedom, N.H. Sierra Club, Second Look, Monadnock 9/11 Truth Alliance, Vaccine Advisory Committee (N.H. Department of Health) and National Vaccine Information Center. Even that, we suspect, is an incomplete list. For one, he was a member of the Keene Chorale in the late 1980s-early ’90s, where he met his future wife, Barbara.
He’d arrived in the region a few years earlier, building a house in Troy. His obituary also noted: “he developed his Troy land into a new community with covenants specifying respect for neighbors and for the environment. He served as local director of Work Opportunities Unlimited, helping handicapped people find jobs. Later, he filled an interim position as assistant director of Camp Glen Brook in Marlborough, then tutored at Monadnock Waldorf School until 1998.”
All of that speaks to someone invested in his community and willing to give of himself. Yet it only hints at the Gerhard Bedding known to Sentinel readers (and staff). During his time in the region, he was a prolific letter writer and a frequent caller/visitor to the newsroom and even our executive offices. He was, to put it mildly, a skeptic. OK, “skeptic” is really not strong enough a description. For more, we start with his childhood. Born on the island of Java, Bedding moved with his family at age 2 to the Netherlands. There, he lived through the Nazi occupation of 1940-45, something that no doubt colored his attitude toward “the establishment” and those in charge.
An intellectual and well-educated, Bedding became a regional spokesman and activist for some unconventional arguments. He flourished in going against the perceived powers that be, whether the government, the medical establishment or even the local press. Some of his positions, Sentinel opinion page editors agreed with — such as his campaign to get the state of New Hampshire to allow local elections officials to conduct post-election audits of balloting machines for accuracy.
In other cases, he was less convincing, though always thoughtful. For years he fought against adding fluoride to public water supplies, deriding it as harmful to bones, hindering brain development and leading to cancer. He was a vaccine critic long before COVID was a word. He spent years assailing The Sentinel for not promoting — or even investigating on its own — the “truth” behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Over the past several years, he had been a notable voice among those who opposed masking in public to battle the coronavirus and, especially, a critic of the vaccines developed to fight the virus.
In some cases, we added contextual notes at the end of such letters. In others, we corresponded with Bedding and offered language we felt was acceptable (he did not always agree, and several times noted that in subsequent letters). That was who Bedding was. He was a gentleman, articulate, but strong in his convictions. His various campaigns through the years may have encouraged some, infuriated others, but they always added something to the public debate, and with a civility that is too often lacking among others.
And that — along with his many activities, both cultural and educational — certainly helped make this region more than it otherwise might have been.
He will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.