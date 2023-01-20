In recent legislatures, New Hampshire conservatives have made a bad habit of proposing laws that would serve mainly to suppress the votes of those unlikely to support them. You know, the old “If you can’t beat ‘em, change the rules to make it much easier to beat ‘em” philosophy.
This year, they’re aiming at a different sort of suppression with a bill that would make it more costly for those who want to run for office.
House Bill 116 would raise the number of signatures required in order to appear on a primary ballot for governor, U.S. senator or U.S. representative, and increase the filing fee for candidates.
The N.H. Bulletin reported: Currently, a candidate for governor or U.S. senator must pay $100 or present 200 signatures to appear on a primary ballot; HB 116 would raise the fee to $10,000 or require the collection of 25,000 signatures. And while a candidate for U.S. representative must now pay $50 or present 100 signatures, the bill would raise that fee to $5,000 or require 12,500 signatures.
Bill sponsor Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, argued the change wouldn’t reduce the number of candidates, but rather, would ensure those who run “put the effort in to get the privilege of being on the ballot.” He posited it’s simply an attempt to increase the quality of candidates.
What he didn’t have to say was that the state GOP was embarrassed in the recent midterms by the slate of losing federal candidates put forth. And those candidates were chosen in the Republican primary despite the party leadership backing others. GOP lawmakers say Democrats are responsible, voting in the open Republican primary, with no contested federal races of their own.
The effect of this legislation would be simple: to shunt aside candidates who don’t have big money — and the party — behind them, either their own or, perhaps more troubling, superPAC funding. It would raise the importance of behind-the-scenes dealing before candidates even announce, which would be a net loss for voters.
It would also effectively deny the platform of candidacy to the Paul Krautmanns of the world. Krautmann, a retired Keene dentist and antiwar activist, has run campaigns for U.S. House and Senate, primarily as a means to get his message to more New Hampshirites. Faced with coughing up a hefty $10,000 buy-in, we guess he’d likely pass. That’s denying voters and others the chance to hear political messages that aren’t pre-vetted by the parties and PACs.
Another, more traditional suppression bill, House Bill 101, would bar non-party members from voting in party primaries. Currently, as has been the case for decades, New Hampshire voters can show up on primary day and vote in whichever primary they wish, which automatically enrolls them in that party. However, they can easily return to undeclared status or switch parties after voting.
This is something Secretary of State Dave Scanlan says the respective party chairs can already do if they so choose. The point of mandating it through state law? Perhaps to make sure the other party goes along; otherwise, they might just pick up more voters.
Fortunately the House Election Law Committee saw the folly of disenfranchising the state’s biggest voting bloc — undeclared, or independent, voters. That panel voted 19-0 against House Bill 101 Tuesday, likely killing the measure.
HB 116 and any other attempts to make it harder to run, or vote in an election deserve the same treatment.
