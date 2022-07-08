This week kicked off with one of the nation’s truly odd, but somehow highly publicized “athletic” contests — the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney island, N.Y. We’re unsure how the prospect of stuffing dozens of wet wieners down your throat qualifies as a sporting event, but somehow it’s become a staple of July 4th sports coverage.
Closer to home, there’s been much to celebrate in the realm of sporting achievement outside of the usual high school tournaments recently.
To name just a few:
Sophomore Jack Elkan and junior Aidan Chapdelaine — both members of the Keene unified track team — joined more than 100 other athletes from New Hampshire to participate in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando June 5-12. Both Elkan, as a special Olympian, and Chapdelaine, as a partner under unified sports rules, placed highly in several events, including 100-meter and 4x400-meter relay races and the long jump.
Monadnock Regional Junior/Senior High School 8th-grader Peyton Joslyn finished fourth in the nation in the 800-meter middle school race at the Nike Outdoor Track and Field National Championships June 17 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Joslyn also ran the 1600-meter, finishing 17th.
Four members of the Cheshire Cats, a Keene-based jump rope team, competed in the American Jump Rope Federation’s National Championship June 26, placing third in the 14-15 age group in the Double Dutch speed and Double Dutch freestyle events. That meant they qualified for Grand Nationals, where they competed against mixed age groups. The competing members were twins Claire and Oriah Holmes, 15, their sister Phoebe Holmes, 11, and Keanan Kleine, 14.
Keene High juniors Connor Holbrook and Bradyn Antosiewicz finished second at the High School Fishing National Championship at Lake Pickwick in Florence, Ala., June 22-25. The pair also finished 15th at the World Finals, also at Lake Pickwick.
In two more-mainstream sports, the Junior Swamp Bats 14U team beat the champions from Massachusetts and Maine to claim the New Balance Select New England Regional title at Haverhill Stadium in Haverhill, Mass., on June 25, while last weekend, the New England Jayhawks 15U basketball team finished fifth at the AAU East Coast Division III Championships at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, Va.
And, just to show that winning non-mainstream contests isn’t just kids’ play, Gary Gargan, a squash professional who lives in Harrisville, recently won two titles in the Massachusetts Squash Association’s annual tournament. Gargan, 40, won a draw for players 35 and older and another for players 40 and older. In Keene, he’s the pro at the Amalgamated Squash Chowder and Development Corp. Club, an under-the-radar organization that bills itself as the “oldest freestanding squash court in North America that’s still in use.”
We often find ourselves impressed by the achievements of area high school and college athletes and teams during the regular sports seasons. Baseball, basketball, softball, golf, football, hockey, soccer and other regularly covered games provide a source of pride for schools and residents of the region. But though the school year ends, the contests go on, and area competitors continue to bring us fulfillment that not even downing 63 hot dogs in seven minutes can beat.
