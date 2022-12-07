Worldwide, it’s called the beautiful game, with good reason. When played at an elite level, football — oops, soccer in the U.S. — transcends individualism while still celebrating it. The beautiful game is not 11 players on a pitch, it is a single unit of 11 parts moving as one. The perfect match draws out grace and flair, the stylistic differences of each player contributing to the aggregate objective of victory.

