As a recent two-part series from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab makes clear, food insecurity continues to be an issue in New Hampshire, and especially in Cheshire County.
In 2020, 9.2 percent of the 76,228 people living in Cheshire County, and 13 percent of its children, were food insecure, according to the most recent data from Feeding America, a national food access organization. This makes Cheshire County’s food insecurity rates higher than the state average of 7 percent, and 9.5 percent among children, according to the same data.
Those numbers may have taken a jump recently, as the federal coronavirus health emergency was ended and many who had, under that emergency, been deemed eligible for additional assistance, lost that aid. Feeding Tiny Tummies in Keene, which provides Cheshire and Sullivan county schools with meals and snacks for kids to take home when not in school, reports a 50 percent uptick in demand since February, when the pandemic-era expansion of federal free-or-reduced school lunches expired.
Being food insecure isn’t the same as regularly going hungry — an even more desperate position. Food insecurity refers to having a lack of consistent access to enough food — and healthy food — for everyone in a household. It can mean having to rely on government assistance programs to make it through the month, or on community efforts. It can mean having to over-rely on cheap but unhealthy foods and not getting enough of a balanced diet due to cost. Such situations can cause several negative health outcomes, such as decreased nutrient intake, poor oral health, behavioral issues, greater risk of hospitalization and developmental problems.
The good news, the series reported, is that there are numerous programs aiming to help those facing food insecurity. In addition to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Women, Infants and Children aid, there are a growing number of efforts in this and other regions aiming to bridge the gap. Some are run by nonprofit social service agencies; others by volunteers just looking to make a difference. And, encouragingly, businesses are stepping up as well.
Retailers and others are growing more accepting of SNAP and other benefits, and some are even adding to the assistance. One that builds upon the idea of directing assistance toward healthier options is the Monadnock Food Co-Op’s Double Up Food Bucks program, which offers SNAP recipients 50 percent off $10 of fruits and vegetables. The Keene Farmers Market has, for several years, been accepting SNAP’s EBT cards as payment.
Such efforts help, but they’re just a part. As noted by Health Lab reporter Olivia Belanger, a new state law requires the state health department to develop a SNAP outreach program, though it’s not yet in place. And local agencies are also trying to reach more of those in need where they are, through efforts such as The Community Kitchen’s new mobile food pantry. It aims to bring food to those in need who can’t come to downtown Keene to pick up donations.
The Community Kitchen is part of the Monadnock Food Pantries Collective, a coalition of eight area food pantries funded by the Monadnock United Way. (This month, through the News & Nourishment campaign, The Sentinel is partnering to help raise $15,000 for the collective.)
And the resources extend to those who might not be expected to need such help. The series also pointed out The Hungry Owl — a student-run food pantry for students and staff at Keene State College — has expanded greatly since debuting in 2017. Franklin Pierce University followed suit in 2020. The university also offers gift cards to local grocery stores, which it purchases through donations. And at UNH, students on meal plans can donate meal swipes to those in need.
“This is a solvable problem. We can make sure there is no one who is food insecure in New Hampshire, we just have to devote the resources to do that,” noted Laura Milliken, executive director of N.H. Hunger Solutions, a Concord-based nonprofit.
People can check their eligibility for SNAP and other federal and state benefits by visiting a local state health department office, going online at nheasy.nh.gov or calling 603-271-9700. Keene’s location is at 111 Key Road.
A full list of New Hampshire food pantries, as well as other support services, can be found at nhfoodbank.org/find-food.
