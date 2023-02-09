Although the butt of jokes over the years, the school lunch is often the best meal a child eats in a day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture contends school meals are the most nutritious food source for American children.
And that’s why, to provide even healthier offerings, the USDA is proposing updates to the school nutrition guidelines that would reduce added sugars and sodium.
The federal government would like to see sodium reduced by 10 percent in each of three school years: 2025-2026, 2027-2028 and 2029-2030. By July 1, 2029, the sodium limit for a high school lunch should be 935 milligrams, according to the USDA.
The USDA’s proposed sugar limits vary by product. For example, to meet updated requirements, 6 ounces of yogurt should contain no more than 12 grams of added sugar, and breakfast cereal should contain no more than 6 grams per dry ounce.
Consumption of fast food and other processed convenience foods and snacks, which often carry high levels of sodium and added sugar, is resulting in an epidemic of childhood obesity with all of its related health complications, such as elevated blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, breathing problems and joint issues.
Nearly 20 percent of children and adolescents in the United States are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between 2017 and 2020, obesity affected about 14.7 million children ages 2 to 19, according to the latest available statistics. In the 1970s, about 5 percent of children were considered obese.
High levels of fat, sodium and sugar in foods make them appealing to young palates. Kids need to be trained to appreciate healthful food, and that’s where schools come in.
The proposed federal changes to school meals not only call for stricter limits on sugar and sodium but also encourage school districts to buy locally produced food whenever possible by allowing school systems to award extra points to local bids for food service contracts.
A bill now making its way through the N.H. Legislature would establish a farm-to-school reimbursement program, which would bolster the federal government’s goal of “geographic preference” when it comes to local sources for school meals. HB 487 is similar to a bill lawmakers shot down last year. While proponents have argued the reimbursement program would help both children and the local agricultural sector, opponents have cited the program’s cost and administrative burden.
Now sitting in committee, this year’s version of the bill would provide New Hampshire K-12 schools who participate in the National School Lunch Program money back on purchases of foods produced in the state. The Local Food for Local Schools Reimbursement Bill would pay school districts $1 for every $3 spent on purchases from New Hampshire producers, for up to $1,200 each year. Participating schools can maximize the reimbursement benefit by spending $3,600 of their federal school lunch funds on foods grown and produced in the state, according to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire.
Proponents of the measure say it would inject $1.8 million into the state’s food and farm economy. The state’s share of the program, which would be administered by the state Department of Education, is expected to be about $600,000, according to NOFA. The federal share would be $1.2 million. The bill also calls for an appropriation to the education department of $195,000 in fiscal year 2024 to get the program up and running.
Some school districts are already providing meals with locally sourced ingredients. SAU 60, for example, contracts with the Abbey Group, a Vermont-based food service company that buys directly from local producers whenever possible. So while students at other schools are munching on stuffed-crust pizza and chicken nuggets, Fall Mountain students are noshing on Baja chicken bowls with fresh broccoli salad and roasted fresh zucchini — a far cry from the “tuna noodle stinkle” of the 1990s Junie B. Jones children’s book series.
We in the Monadnock Region are incredibly fortunate to live where a drive or stroll down a country road proves that small farms do still exist. But these farms face challenges, including inflation and climate change, and could use our support.
HB 487 offers an opportunity to help those farmers while providing New Hampshire’s children with even more nutritious meal options at school.
