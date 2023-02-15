A bill requiring all multiple-stall restrooms in New Hampshire public schools to be restricted to one sex has led to a predictable ideological donnybrook among lawmakers. House Bill 104 is a move to outlaw gender-neutral facilities — at least those with more than one toilet — in public schools, including charter schools.
Those most affected, the students, appear to be more accepting of the idea of gender-neutral bathrooms than conservative lawmakers. Several high school students testified against the restrictive legislation during a hearing last week.
The hearing came one day after the Milford School Board, after lengthy debate, ultimately rejected a move by one of its members to change district policy to require single-sex bathrooms in schools. The district’s policy allows students to use the facility that aligns with their gender identity, which squares with Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
On Friday, about 150 students walked out of Milford’s middle and high schools to protest continued attempts to segregate bathrooms and locker rooms according to gender assigned at birth. Superintendent Christi Michaud told the media, “They feel as though there wasn’t an issue or a concern here at the high school.”
These students belong to a generation that has grown up with same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights. The “concern” seems to lie with some parents and certain members of the school board.
At the hearing before the House Education Committee, state Rep. Michael Moffett, the Loudon Republican who sponsored HB 104, said, “The need for such a bill as this would have perplexed the good folks back in Groveton in the ‘70s. But back then boys were boys and girls were girls.”
Those were the days. Just ask Archie Bunker.
During the Feb. 7 hearing, according to the N.H. Bulletin, supporters argued that the bill is necessary to eliminate potential sexual assaults. In fact, evidence suggests the opposite is true. Transgender and gender-nonbinary teens face greater risk of sexual assault in schools that prevent them from using bathrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity, according to a report by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
A 2019 survey of nearly 3,700 U.S. students ages 13 to 17 found that 36 percent of transgender or nonbinary students with restricted bathroom or locker-room access reported being sexually assaulted within the previous 12 months.
As Gabriel Murchison, lead author of the Harvard study, said at the time, “Unfortunately, kids’ access to restrooms and locker rooms has become very politicized in some communities.”
Opponents of HB 104 argue that the measure would restrict access to affirming spaces for transgender youth. Providing gender-neutral bathrooms in schools may reduce bullying and victimization and improve the mental and physical health of transgender and gender-nonconforming youth.
Research by GLSEN, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ students, shows that nearly two-thirds of transgender students avoid school bathrooms altogether because of feeling unsafe or uncomfortable; they risk verbal and physical harassment, no matter which of the two sex-segregated bathrooms they enter.
Some say creating single-person, gender-neutral bathrooms is the answer. But those accommodations could create a financial burden for already-strapped school districts. Designating one multi-stall bathroom as gender neutral might be a good option.
Lily O’Brien, a Plymouth Regional High School student and member of the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council, called out Moffett’s bill for what it is: an attempt to push a bigoted agenda.
“I have never felt uncomfortable or unsafe sharing a locker room with my transgender peers,” O’Brien said at the hearing. “I have, however, felt incredibly unsafe sharing a space with people who push a hateful narrative against their transgender peers hidden behind claims of safety, when it stemmed from a place of hatred and refusal of acceptance.”
