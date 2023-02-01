Is a physically unfit police officer unfit for duty? This would seem to be the pivotal question when considering a bill now making its way through the state Legislature that would repeal physical fitness requirements for certified law enforcement officers.
State Rep. Michael Abbott, D-Hinsdale, who co-sponsored HB 113 with Rep. Douglas Trottier, R-Belmont, argues that New Hampshire is the only state in New England that requires physical fitness testing for police officers throughout their careers and this is hurting the ability of local departments to attract candidates.
In an interview with The Sentinel, Keene Police Chief Steve Stewart said the test definitely affects hiring. “People fail it all the time,” he said, but he noted that regular physical fitness testing hasn’t affected those already employed. “We haven’t lost anyone yet.”
In 2001 New Hampshire became the first state in the country to require police officers to meet physical performance standards every three years, according to the N.H. Police Association. The requisite levels of fitness are “far from Olympian,” the association says, “and can be attained in as little as three hours of training per week.”
Existing standards in New Hampshire call for male officers ages 18 to 29 to do 27 pushups in one minute, 37 situps in one minute and a 1.5-mile run in 12 minutes and 53 seconds. For a female officer in the same age bracket, the standards call for 14 full-body or 22 modified pushups in one minute, 31 situps in one minute and a 1.5-mile run in 15 minutes and 14 seconds.
As officers age, the requirements become less strenuous.
Some say forcing police officers to meet the state’s physical fitness standards every three years presents an unnecessary barrier to hiring and retention.
According to a Laconia Daily Sun report last week, Abbott said the Hinsdale police chief brought the matter to his attention “because it’s difficult for them to get and retain police officers” when prospective candidates can work in the bordering states of Massachusetts and Vermont, where no regular physical fitness tests are required by the state.
Vermont mandates no fitness tests after the police academy, preferring to leave the matter to local departments.
In Massachusetts, initial hires must pass a Physical Ability Test (PAT), which consists of an obstacle course, a “separation and control” exercise and a dummy drag. These timed exercises are meant to simulate on-the-job tasks such as pursuing an offender, separating and controlling individuals, and dragging a victim or suspect. But Massachusetts has no state requirements for physical fitness beyond the initial PAT.
Stewart said he appreciates tests like the PAT because they prove whether an officer can do the job. The problem with New Hampshire’s test, he said, is that it lowers standards for certain groups while the physical demands of the job remain the same for all.
“My position would be [state lawmakers] establish a standardized battery of tests regardless of age or gender,” Stewart said.
Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj indicated he’s not against physical fitness requirements per se but said, “The reality is, we can’t find police officers as it is, and we have good police officers who are good at their jobs but they can’t meet these requirements.”
Unfortunately, this isn’t just a local problem. In an attempt to attract candidates to this high-risk job, police departments worldwide have loosened standards, and the debate continues as to whether this is wise.
Physical fitness improves overall health, which allows first responders to perform better on the job, thereby reducing the possibility of medical claims. An out-of-shape police officer is more likely to become injured or to resort to the use of lethal force, studies have found. And, according to the FBI, offenders size up a law enforcement officer when weighing the decision to attack or surrender. Physical fitness can prevent both officers and offenders from becoming victims.
But Abbott said the issue comes down to this: Is the public more at risk by having a police department with officers who cannot maintain the state’s physical fitness standards or by not having a fully manned police department?
Trottier said he thinks officers need to be in physical shape, but the standards “should be up to the agency’s discretion.” Yet not all police departments have been attentive to this, and studies show that, when left to their own devices, many officers experience a decline in health and well-being.
Absent state-required testing, Rataj said most departments would come up with their own physical fitness exams “because there’s liability.” He suggested a yearly health screening. But that alone is probably not enough to adequately protect police officers and the public they serve.
