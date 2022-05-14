Among the dozens of COVID-related bills in the N.H. Legislature this session — most of them aimed at thwarting actual science and medicine in favor of the notion that individual desires ought to trump public health — are a pair that would make the horse dewormer ivermectin more available to those who believe in pseudoscience over accepted medical conventions.
Ivermectin, a prescription drug used largely to battle parasites in horses, but also for a few very specific topical conditions in humans, has no redeeming effects in fighting COVID. Yet somehow, like hydroxychloroquine before it, it became a favorite among those who eschew science in favor of whatever poppycock crops up on conspiracy-minded websites.
The federal Food and Drug Administration, which regulates ivermectin and has studied it for years, notes its limited legal uses, and specifically warns against trying it to fight or ward off COVID. Why? Well, for starters, its value is in fighting infections, not viruses. Moreover, as with any regulated prescription drug, it’s not like a treatment that might help, but can’t hurt. Ivermectin most certainly can do you harm.
To begin with, because it’s available only via a prescription, many of those who try it are circumventing the law to do so, including seeking versions approved for treating horses and other animals. Not only do those versions often contain ingredients not approved for human ingestion, they’re also not in safe dosages for humans. Overdosing on ivermectin can, the FDA notes, cause “nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death.” It can also adversely react with other drugs people commonly take, such as blood thinners.
So how can the state Legislature bypass this federal regulation? The same way it could deem cannabis OK for medical uses, even though that drug is also regulated federally. It would still be prohibited federally, but the state would be giving permission to use it in New Hampshire.
Two bills that passed the House and Senate along party lines would bypass the FDA process and make ivermectin more available.
House Bill 1466 would allow physicians to prescribe the drug for uses the FDA hasn’t approved it for — what’s called “off-label” use. HB 1022 would let pharmacists provide it without any prescription at all.
The Senate amended both bills, so they had to go to a committee of conference. The House accepted the Senate’s amendment to HB 1022 Friday, sending it to the governor. HB 1466 goes to a committee Tuesday.
Physicians in the Legislature have noted the foolishness of relying on anecdotes and impromptu, unscientific studies to make a case for ignoring medical convention. But what chance does reason have when up against personal testimonials of the “She turned me into a newt!” variety.
One supporter, Atkinson Republican Rep. Peter Torosian, noted he took the drug himself after testing positive, and his symptoms improved in a few days. Hard to argue with reasoning like that. It does give us pause that Torosian was able to obtain the drug, despite it currently being illegal to prescribe for COVID. Perhaps he also suffers from parasites.
The fortunate part of the process is that both bills still call on medical professionals to determine whether to supply the drug.
We’d certainly hope those trained in medicine would know better than to supply a controlled drug based on the patient’s notion “But I want it.” But the opioid epidemic has shown if you shop long enough, you can find someone willing to write a medically dubious prescription.
At the very least, doctors would have their medical licenses and malpractice lawsuits to consider when asked to dole out such prescriptions. And they could fall back on the Hippocratic Oath: “First, do no harm.”
If only the Legislature had such an oath.