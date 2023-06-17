In 1958, this newspaper published a traditional Father’s Day editorial, brimming with sentiment.
“To a small boy,” we wrote, “his father’s hands are one of his first recollections; he sees and recognizes them before he sees their owner, because they are always there, down at his level, firm and steady, tying a shoelace, tucking in a small shirt-tail, repairing a favorite toy.
“To a small girl, the hand of her father is a harbor of security as her own tiny one clings to its warm comfort; the big hands are gentle and kind as they wipe away tears, and they’re tender and loving as they apply a bandage to a bruised little knee.
“The hands of a father can never be idle for long; there is a constant demand on them. They are so busy throughout his lifetime, everywhere doing everything, that for many, as the years go by, they etch a vivid engraving in the picture of memory.
“A father’s hands are remembered performing a hundred different tasks — most of them for someone else — and they’re remembered in a strong, adult handclasp that tells of friendship and devotion.”
Those thoughts are still valid today, but the comforting institution of fatherhood has been profoundly shaken by the widespread lifestyle changes of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Although a majority of fathers still conform to the traditional mold — the man who lives with his kids, mows the lawn on weekends, is a constant and (hopefully) reassuring presence in his children’s lives — fathers have become distant figures in many families. And some who are, to their credit, filling the role of fathers aren’t fathers at all.
The male presence in a child’s life today might be a stepfather, or an ex-stepfather, or Mom’s boyfriend. He might be an uncle, a grandfather, a friend of the family, a foster parent, a teacher, even a volunteer from a service organization.
And his task is not as well-defined as it used to be. He may attempt to pass along the supposed male skills — killing bugs, sports, mechanical talents — in a society where gender roles are increasingly being challenged. He may offer advice that, like much adult guidance, strikes the child as counsel from another planet. He may try to teach discipline, only to find that he lacks the parental authority to make his lessons stick. And he may sometimes wonder if a child’s fondness is a reflection of his own affection, or whether it grows out of his willingness to spring for the occasional Lego set or American Girl doll.
These changes in men’s roles and expectations really ought to be reflected in the scope of the day we set aside to recognize the importance of a father’s steadying hand. Whoever the man in a child’s life may be, whether his devotion evolves out of biological attachment or simple human affection, Sunday is his day.
